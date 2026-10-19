The San Francisco 49ers will look to stay perfect on the year when they take on the Washington Commanders in a key NFC matchup on 'Monday Night Football.' San Francisco defeated Seattle 32-29 in Week 5, while Washington tied the New York Giants 27-27. The Commanders (1-3-1), who are fourth in the NFC East, are 0-2 on the road this season. The 49ers (5-0), who have outscored their opponents 154-93, are 3-0 on their home field in 2026. San Francisco linebacker Dre Greenlaw has been suspended and will miss the game. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. The latest 49ers vs. Commanders odds have San Francisco as a 7.5-point favorite. The over/under for total points scored is 52. Before making any Commanders vs. 49ers picks, be sure to see the 'Monday Night Football' predictions' from SportsLine's proven model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on a 57-46 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has zoned in on Commanders vs. 49ers. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for 49ers vs. Commanders:

Commanders vs. 49ers spread 49ers -7.5 Commanders vs. 49ers over/under 52 points Commanders vs. 49ers money line 49ers -420, Commanders +350 Commanders vs. 49ers picks See picks at SportsLine Commanders vs. 49ers streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Commanders vs. 49ers predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Commanders vs. 49ers, the model is going Over 52 points at betting apps. The Over has hit in eight of Washington's last 10 games. It has also hit in six of the past 10 San Francisco games, including in three of its last four. The 49ers have the third-highest scoring team in the league, averaging 30.8 points per game.

Washington is led by quarterback Jayden Daniels. In three starts, he has completed 60.5% of his passes for 459 yards and three touchdowns. He has carried 21 times for 203 yards (9.7 average) and two touchdowns. San Francisco, meanwhile, is powered by quarterback Brock Purdy. In five games, he has completed 69% of his passes for 1,196 yards and 13 touchdowns and two interceptions. His top target has been Mike Evans, who has 24 receptions for 326 yards and three touchdowns.

The model projects 55 combined points as the Over hits 52% of the time. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make 'Monday Night Football' picks

In addition to going Over, the model also says one side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who covers in Commanders vs. 49ers, and which side of the spread hits in more than 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Commanders vs. 49ers spread you need to jump, all from the model that's on a 57-46 run on top-rated picks since 2024, and find out.