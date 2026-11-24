The final chance to make a Week 11 NFL SGP comes on 'Monday Night Football' as the Cincinnati Bengals (-6, 54.5) travel to take on the Washington Commanders at 8:15 p.m. ET. Cincinnati ranks sixth in the NFL in total offense and has all of its top offensive weapons in Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Chase Brown and Mike Gesicki available. The Commanders have Jayden Daniel under center, but are without Terry McLaurin (knee) and Dyami Brown (calf), both of whom are on the IR. They have activated running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) ahead of this game, however, and he is active. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Among the most-bet 'MNF' prop lines, Burrow's passing yardage is 304.5, while Daniels' is 219.5. Brown leads all players with a prop line of 44.5 rushing yards, while Chase has the highest receiving yardage over/under at 100.5. Before locking in any Commanders vs. Bengals picks for 'Monday Night Football' SGPs, be sure to see the Bengals vs. Commanders prop predictions powered by SportsLine's Machine Learning AI.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop to give you an edge at NFL betting sites.

Now, the model has analyzed Commanders vs. Bengals on 'Monday Night Football' and locked in confident rated prop bets for an NFL SGP you can lock in at betting sites. You can see the AI prop predictions for Washington vs. Cincinnati right here to help build same-game parlays. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after $10 in trades:

Top 'Monday Night Football' prop picks

After evaluating the Bengals vs. Commanders lines at the best betting apps, SportsLine AI projects that Cincinnati running back Chase Brown goes Over 44.5 rushing yards (-113).

Brown ran for at least 55 yards in both Week 9 and Week 10 and then finished with 44 last week. In total, he's cleared this number in five of the nine games he's played in this year, with one miss by just the half yard. He's also gone Over his rushing line in six of his last eight games when facing a team with a losing record, as he is in this spot.

This time around, SportsLine AI is projecting 62.3 rushing yards, giving this pick a confidence rating of 4.5 out of 5. See which other MNF same-game parlay picks to make here.

How to make Commanders vs. Bengals prop picks

The SportsLine Machine Learning Model has multiple NFL props that are rated 4 stars or better for this matchup, including one prop line it says is around 30 yards off. You can only see the AI 'Monday Night Football' NFL same-game parlay at SportsLine.

What are the AI's top same-game parlay picks you should target in Bengals vs. Commanders? Visit SportsLine now to see the 'Monday Night Football' SGP from the SportsLine machine-learning AI, and find out.