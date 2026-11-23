The Cincinnati Bengals will look to run their winning streak to six games when they take on the Washington Commanders in a key interconference matchup on 'Monday Night Football.' Cincinnati took over sole possession of first place in the AFC North with a 38-18 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10, while Washington stayed in the hunt in the NFC East with a 24-21 win over the New York Giants on Nov. 12. The Bengals (7-2), who are 4-1 on the road this season, are 2-0 against NFC foes. The Commanders (3-5-1), who are third in the NFC East, are 2-2-1 on their home field. Washington running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin), who is listed as questionable, has been activated from the IR and has been confirmed as active. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET from Northwest Stadium in Landover, Md. The latest Bengals vs. Commanders odds have Cincinnati as a 6.5-point favorite. The over/under for total points scored is 54.5. Before making any Commanders vs. Bengals picks, be sure to see the 'Monday Night Football' predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season on a 65-52 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has zoned in on Bengals vs. Commanders. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Commanders vs. Bengals:

Bengals vs. Commanders spread Bengals -6.5 Bengals vs. Commanders over/under 54.5 points Bengals vs. Commanders money line Bengals -292, Commanders +260 Bengals vs. Commanders picks See picks at SportsLine Bengals vs. Commanders streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Bengals vs. Commanders predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Bengals vs. Commanders, the model is going Over 54.5 points at betting apps. The Over has hit in three of the past five meetings between the teams. The Over is 6-4 during the past 10 Cincinnati, and the past 10 Washington games. It is also 2-1-1 when the Bengals are the road favorite.

Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow has been on fire. He is connecting on 74.7% of his passes for 2,795 yards and 27 touchdowns with six interceptions. His top target is wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase. In nine games, he has 64 receptions for 878 yards and seven touchdowns. Washington, meanwhile, is led by quarterback Jayden Daniels. In seven games, he has completed 64.8% of his passes for 1,499 yards and 10 touchdowns with two interceptions. He also leads the Commanders in rushing, carrying 42 times for 280 yards (6.7 average) and two touchdowns.

The model projects 56 combined points as the Over hits 51% of the time. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make 'Monday Night Football' picks

In addition to going Over, the model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who covers in Bengals vs. Commanders, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Bengals vs. Commanders spread you need to jump, all from the model that's on a 65-52 run on top-rated picks since 2024, and find out.