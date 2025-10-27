The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football to close out Week 8, but we won't be seeing Patrick Mahomes and Jayden Daniels matching up for the first time. Daniels has been ruled out with a hamstring injury, meaning Marcus Mariota will start in his place. The Chiefs are now favored by 11.5 at home, while the over/under is 47.5 points. However, you can also bet a number of NFL props on Monday, including anytime touchdown scorer bets. Rashee Rice scored twice in his return from a six-game suspension last week, but you can find him for as low as -105 in the anytime TD scorer odds, and he's one of our top Chiefs vs. Commanders anytime touchdown scorer picks.

Targeting NFL player props is one way to approach NFL odds at online sports betting sites for Monday Night Football in Week 8.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model went 43-28 on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Now, it has revealed its top anytime touchdown picks for Commanders vs. Chiefs.

Best Week 8 Monday Night Football anytime TD prop picks:



Rashee Rice, Chiefs (-105, bet365)

After tearing his ACL early last season and then serving a six-game suspension to begin this season, Rice was immediately thrust back into a central role in the Kansas City offense last week in a 31-0 win over the Raiders. He caught seven passes for 42 yards, and Andy Reid schemed him up a pair of touchdowns from inside the 5-yard line. Rice now has 11 touchdowns in 21 career regular-season games, and now he'll match up with a Commanders pass defense that ranks 25th in the NFL. The model predicts that he scores 0.70 touchdowns on average, while these odds imply a 51.2% chance to score.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Commanders (+225, bet365)

Affectionately known as "Bill" by Commanders fans, Croskey-Merritt was a seventh-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but he very quickly won over the Washington coaching staff this offseason. The Commanders traded Brian Robinson Jr. away during the preseason to pave the way for Croskey-Merritt, and he's delivered by averaging 5.2 yards per carry while rushing for 377 yards and four touchdowns over his first seven games. Against Kansas City's middle-of-the-road run defense (15th in yards allowed and 22nd in yards allowed per carry), Croskey-Merritt should be a focal point of the game plan -- especially with Daniels out. The model predicts that he scores 0.46 touchdowns on average, while the odds imply a 30.8% chance to score.

Marquise Brown, Chiefs (+290, FanDuel)

Mahomes is now the frontrunner to win his third NFL MVP award after throwing for at least 250 yards and three touchdowns in three of his last four games, and Hollywood Brown has been his most frequent option this season. He leads the Chiefs in targets (48), receptions (32) and receiving touchdowns (4) through seven games. All four of those scores have come in the last four weeks and Brown still got into the end zone last week despite Rice's return from suspension. This week, the model predicts that he scores 0.42 touchdowns on average, while the odds imply a 25.6% chance to score.

