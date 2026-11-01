The Philadelphia Eagles (2-5) will look to snap out of a five-game losing streak when they take on the Washington Commanders (1-4-1) in a key NFC East matchup on 'Sunday Night Football.' Philadelphia is coming off a 38-21 loss to the Cowboys on 'Monday Night Football,' while Washington dropped a 23-17 decision to the 49ers on Oct. 19. Both teams are dealing with significant injuries with Washington receiver Terry McLaurin (knee) and Philadelphia quarteraback Jalen Hurts (blood clots) out for the year. Philadelphia receivers DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) have been ruled out for this game. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET from Northwest Stadium in Landover, Md. The latest Eagles vs. Commanders odds have Washington as a 6-point favorite after the Commanders opened at -3.5. The over/under for total points scored is 40.5, down half a point from the opener. Before making any Commanders vs. Eagles picks, be sure to see the 'Sunday Night Football' predictions' from SportsLine's proven model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season on a 58-51 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has zoned in on Eagles vs. Commanders. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Commanders vs. Eagles:

Eagles vs. Commanders spread Commanders -6 Eagles vs. Commanders over/under 40.5 points Eagles vs. Commanders money line Commanders -260, Eagles +225 Eagles vs. Commanders picks See picks at SportsLine Eagles vs. Commanders streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Commanders vs. Eagles predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Eagles vs. Commanders, the model is going Over 40.5 points at betting apps. The Over has hit in eight of the last 10 head-to-head matchups, including the teams combining for 46 points in their last meeting at Philadelphia on Sept. 13. The Over has also hit in five of the last nine Philadelphia games. It has also hit in eight of the last 10 Washington games.

Philadelphia is powered by running back Saquon Barkley. Despite leaving Monday's game with a back issue, he should be ready against Washington. In five games, Barkley has carried 43 times for 244 yards and one touchdown. Quarterback Jayden Daniels leads the Commanders' attack. In four starts, he has completed 64.7% of his passes for 759 yards and five touchdowns and no interceptions. He has also rushed 25 times for 213 yards (8.5 average) and two touchdowns.

The model projects 43 combined points as the Over hits 54% of the time. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make 'Sunday Night Football' picks

In addition to going Over, the model also says one side of the spread hits in more than 50% of simulations. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who covers in Eagles vs. Commanders, and which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Eagles vs. Commanders spread you need to jump, all from the model that's on a 58-51 run on top-rated picks since 2024, and find out.