The San Francisco 49ers are undefeated to start the 2026 NFL season, and they'll be looking to stay perfect when they face the Washington Commanders to close out Week 6 on Monday Night Football. The Commanders cost themselves a win in Week 5 thanks to some poor clock management in overtime, settling for a tie against the New York Giants. San Francisco is coming off a win over the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks. Get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

These two teams are solid offensively with Washington averaging 23 points per game and San Francisco putting up 30.8, so there's bound to be some touchdown scorers in Monday's primetime contest. We'll go over the best anytime touchdown scorer picks for this game with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. If you're looking for more insights on Commanders vs. 49ers, head over to the SportsLine Projection Model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on a 57-46 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

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Commanders vs. 49ers anytime touchdown scorer props

Rachaad White (+120)

Jacory Croskey-Merritt has been ruled out for this game, meaning White and Austin Ekeler are going to the primary running backs fro Washington. The Commanders are likely to be playing this game from behind, which means White, who is primarily a pass-catching back in this offense, should get more snaps. He has not scored yet on the ground this season but does have a touchdown through the air. If the 49ers are able to slow down Washington's outside receivers, White could be a regular target on Monday.

George Kittle (+105)

Christian McCaffrey is an obvious pick, but he's priced at -300 as an anytime scorer. Kittle is far more appealing at even money as he's a big body in the red zone. The Commanders are not a good defensive team to begin with, and they'll likely focus on limiting Mike Evans near the end zone. That gives Kittle more favorable matchups. He missed out on a touchdown in Week 5 but had four scores from Weeks 2-4. Against this defense, the tight end has appeal in this market.