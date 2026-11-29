It's a battle of NFC foes Sunday when the Arizona Cardinals host the Washington Commanders in NFL Week 12. The Commanders have become a team to keep an eye on, as they've won two in a row to put them at 4-5-1 and within arm's reach of the first-place New York Giants in the NFC East. The Cardinals are 3-8 and have lost their past three to sit last in the NFC West. We're looking at the latest Commanders vs. Cardinals odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, where Washington is a 6.5-point home favorite and the Over/Under is 42.5. We'll highlight our Commanders vs. Cardinals best bets using NFL picks from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times. Target NFL predictions at Kalshi, where new users can get a $55 bonus with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

The SportsLine Projection Model is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season on a 68-53 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Commanders vs. Cardinals betting odds (via DraftKings)

Commanders vs. Cardinals money line: Commanders -313, Cardinals +254 Commanders vs. Cardinals Over/Under: 42.5 (Over -105, Under -114) Commanders vs. Cardinals spread: Commanders -6.5

Commanders vs. Cardinals betting preview

The Commanders suddenly have some life after two straight wins over very good teams. They beat the Giants 24-21 in Week 10 and then knocked off Cincinnati 22-20 on a last-second field goal on Monday Night Football. Jayden Daniels is playing well while taking care of the football and rookie receiver Antonio Williams has started to emerge as a go-to guy with nine catches for 122 yards in Week 11. The defense has also stepped up, allowing 21 or fewer points in each of its last four games.

The Cardinals are in a different spot as a clear rebuilding team in Mike LaFleur's first season as head coach. The team has basically one weapon in the passing game in Trey McBride, and the Cards had to start journeyman Josh Johnson last week with rookie Carson Beck dealing with back spasms, and that will be the case again this week. The Arizona defense is also the second-worst in the NFL in points per game allowed at 29.4.

Washington is 6-4 against the spread this year and Arizona is 4-7 ATS. The Commanders are 5-5 to the Over while the Cardinals are 7-4 to the Over. Spend $5+ on Commanders vs. Cardinals in Week 12 with the latest DraftKings promo code and get a $200 bonus and 3 months of NBA League Pass:

Commanders vs. Cardinals picks, prediction

Commanders -6.5

Whether it's Beck or Johnson at quarterback, this is a game Washington should win. The Commanders' offense has been playing mistake-free football and finding ways to win of late, and the defense has rounded into form since the tie against New York. The Cardinals' defense is a mess and outside of McBride, there's not much to write home about with Arizona's offense. The SportsLine model has the Commanders covering as 6.5-point favorites in 58% of simulations for an 'A' grade. Wager on NFL Week 12 games, including Commanders-Cardinals, with the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 to get $250 in bet resets: