Many hoped to see a marquee quarterback matchup on Monday Night Football in Week 8 of the 2025 NFL season with a Washington Commanders vs. Kansas City Chiefs showdown on tap, but Jayden Daniels will not take the field for the visitors due to a hamstring injury. That means Marcus Mariota will be under center for the Commanders when they try to upset Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, who have become the favorites to win the AFC at the top sportsbooks.

We'll take a look at NFL player props for Mariota and Mahomes with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook and recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times. For a full game forecast of Commanders vs. Chiefs and more player prop picks, head to SportsLine.

Passing yards props

Marcus Mariota: 197.5 (Over -112, Under -112)

Patrick Mahomes: 275.5 (Over -112, Under -112)

Top pick: Marcus Mariota Under 197.5 passing yards (4.5 stars)

Mariota threw for 207 yards in his first start of this season when Daniels sat out with a knee injury. However, he barely topped 150 yards in his second game. The model projects him for 146.6 yards in Week 8 and this is a challenging matchup, as the Chiefs boast the fourth-best pass defense in the league.

Passing attempts props

Marcus Mariota: 30.5 (Over -105, Under -122)

Patrick Mahomes: 34.5 (Over -101, Under -126)

Top pick: Patrick Mahomes Over 34.5 pass attempts (4 stars)

Even though the Chiefs are double-digit favorites and expected to win comfortably, the model thinks Mahomes will be airing the ball out a lot on Monday night. He's projected to throw the ball 37.1 times. Over the last five weeks, Mahomes has thrown the ball 35 or more times in four games.

Passing touchdowns props

Marcus Mariota: 1.5 (Over +190, Under -247)

Patrick Mahomes: 2.5 (Over +120, Under -154)

Top pick: Marcus Mariota Under 1.5 pass TDs (3 stars)

As mentioned earlier, the Chiefs have one of the best pass defenses in the league. That makes Mariota's job moving the ball through the air tougher, which will impact his passing touchdowns line. The model projects Mariota at 0.9 passing scores. He threw two touchdowns against the Falcons but only managed one in his first start against the Raiders and didn't throw for a score in relief against the Cowboys.