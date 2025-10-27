National Tight End Day may have been on Sunday, but surely we can also celebrate on Monday, right? Two veteran tight ends take the field for Monday Night Football this week with Zach Ertz and the Washington Commanders visiting Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs. Kelce is a sure-fire Hall of Famer, and he ranks fifth all time in touchdown receptions by a tight end. But did you know Ertz is 11th in that same category? This is a matchup of two of the most productive receiving tight ends in league history.

Kelce has the edge in receiving yards this season over Ertz with 375 on 31 receptions, but Ertz has four touchdowns to Kelce's two. Kelce once again will have Patrick Mahomes throwing him the ball while Ertz will catch passes from Marcus Mariota with Jayden Daniels sidelined this week.

Which veteran tight end should you be backing when betting NFL player props for Monday Night Football? Here, we break down the top props for Ertz and Kelce in Week 8, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. We'll also get help from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and grades NFL player props on a 0-5 star scale. Looking for more Commanders vs. Chiefs analysis? Check out the SportsLine game forecast for Monday Night Football, which includes a wide selection of player prop grades.

Receiving yards props

Travis Kelce: 43.5 (Over -115, Under -109)

Zach Ertz: 32.5 (Over -111, Under -113)

Top pick: Travis Kelce Over 43.5 receiving yards (4 stars)

The model likes the Over here with a projection of 56.9 receiving yards for Kelce on Monday. Kelce is likely done putting up the absurd numbers he did a few years ago, but he's still incredibly productive in Year 13. He's cleared 43.5 receiving yards in all but one game this year, including each of the last four weeks. Kelce is averaging 53.6 receiving yards per game in 2025.

Receptions props

Travis Kelce: 3.5 (Over -147, Under +115)

Zach Ertz: 3.5 (Over -113, Under -113)

Top pick: Travis Kelce Over 3.5 receptions (3.5 stars)

The model also likes the Over for Kelce's receptions prop, as it projects him to haul in 4.7 receptions on Monday. Kelce has gone Over 3.5 receptions in five of seven games this year, with his two Unders coming last week and in Week 1. Overall, he's averaging 4.4 receptions per game this year.