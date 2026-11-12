We've reached Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season, and the action kicks off with an NFC East clash between the New York Giants and the visiting Washington Commanders. The Giants are atop the division at 5-2-1 as John Harbaugh's tenure is off to a great start despite losing starting quarterback Jaxson Dart early on in this campaign. Washington is just 2-5-1 as neither side of the ball has found traction. The last time these clubs met, it was a strange 27-27 tie that saw plenty of points scored. So who will find the end zone to get Week 10 started? Ahead of Commanders vs. Giants on Thursday Night Football Week 10, we've identified two promising anytime touchdown prop betting picks -- one for each team. Get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff for Commanders vs. Giants is set for 8:15 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium. If you're interested in NFL betting on player props and anytime touchdown scorers, make sure to check out our two picks at DraftKings Sportsbook. Bet on NFL player props and more with the DraftKings promo code to get up to $200 in bonus bets and 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

For more prop betting options, expert picks and full model simulations of Commanders vs. Giants on Thursday Night Football, check out SportsLine before you start making picks at the best betting apps.

Commanders vs. Giants anytime touchdown scorer props

Treylon Burks (+500)

The Commanders are a tough team to figure out. There's talent there, to be sure, but the team just has not been able to string wins or consistent play together since losing in the 2024 NFC Championship Game. Rather than try and guess which running back is going to get the bulk of the work or look at Stefon Diggs or even the rookie Antonio Williams in the passing game, why not Burks at these odds? The former Tennessee first-round pick has a decent enough role in this Washington passing game, and he has two receiving scores this season. Jayden Daniels has also looked his way quite a bit of late, with Burks registering at least five targets over his last three games. Burks is also coming off an 81-yard outing against Philadelphia. He's definitely worth a look at these odds. Bet on NFL player props at Caesars Sportsbook with promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 for $250 in bonuses via bet resets:

Isaiah Likely (+190)

Whether it's been Dart, Jameis Winston or J.J. McCarthy under center for the Giants, one constant has remained -- they're throwing to Likely in the red zone. The big tight end has had a truly breakout Year 1 in New York after seasons of being TE2 behind Mark Andrews in Baltimore. Likely has six receiving scores this season, and he had two along with 11 catches the last time the Giants and Commanders clashed. Washington has struggled mightily against tight ends in 2026, allowing eight touchdowns to the position. Likely has one of the best matchups of the entire Week 10 slate. Bet on Week 10 NFL games with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets: