The Green Bay Packers have vaulted up to fourth (+850) in the latest Super Bowl odds after an impressive Week 1 dismantling of the Detroit Lions. The Packers will look to continue their early-season momentum when they host the Washington Commanders. The Commanders are coming off a Week 1 victory as well, taking care of the New York Giants in an NFC East battle.

Now the Commanders and Packers will square off on Thursday to kick off the Week 2 slate, and many eyes will be on Jayden Daniels and Jordan Love. Daniels is currently tied for fourth in MVP odds at Caesars Sportsbook at +900, with Love close behind at +1000. Which quarterback does the SportsLine Projection Model think will have the better game on Thursday?

If you're new to NFL betting or need a refresher, make sure to check out our NFL betting guide with the season just starting.

We'll be using odds from FanDuel Sportsbook to look at player props for Daniels and Love for Thursday's game. Check out the SportsLine Projection Model's forecast for the entire game, including more player props.

Passing yardage props

Jordan Love: 223.5 (Over -114, Under -114)

Jayden Daniels: 225.5 (Over -114, Under -114)

Top SportsLine projection model pick: Daniels Over 225.5 (4.5 stars)



Daniels finished with 233 passing yards in Washington's season opener, and the SportsLine Projection Model likes him to have an even bigger game through the air on Thursday. The Commanders' second-year quarterback is forecasted for 270.6 passing yards.

Passing touchdowns props

Jordan Love: 1.5 (Over -112, Under -118)

Jayden Daniels: 1.5 (Over +122, Under -162)

Top SportsLine projection model pick: Love Over 1.5 (4 stars)



Love has tossed multiple touchdown passes in five of the past seven games for which the Packers have been home favorites, and they're currently -3.5 over the Commanders. He's averaged 2.3 passing touchdowns in those contests.

Total completions props

Jordan Love: 18.5 (Over -120, Under -110)

Jayden Daniels: 21.5 (Over +100, Under -132)

Top SportsLine projection model pick: Daniels Over 21.5 (4 stars)



Daniels comes in at 23.6 completions per the model and just edges out Love's Over at 3.5 stars (he's projected for 18.9 completions).

Rushing yardage props

Jordan Love: 4.5 (Over -114, Under -114)

Jayden Daniels: 43.5 (Over -114, Under -114)

Top SportsLine projection model pick: Love Under 4.5 (4 stars)



In the past five games where the Packers have been favored, Love has gone Under 4.5 rushing yards in four of those matchups.