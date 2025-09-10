The Green Bay Packers host the Washington Commanders on Thursday night, and the two teams' backfield situations couldn't be more different. Josh Jacobs is the bellcow in Green Bay, while Austin Ekeler is rotating with fellow tailbacks Jacory Croskey-Merritt and Jeremy McNichols. Sportsbooks have player props up for Jacobs and Ekeler for Thursday's showdown, so let's check out which sides the SportsLine Projection Model suggests taking.

If you're new to NFL betting or need a refresher, make sure to check out our NFL betting guide with the season just starting.

We'll be using odds from FanDuel Sportsbook to look at player props for Jacobs and Ekeler for Thursday's game. Check out the SportsLine Projection Model's forecast for the entire game, including more player props.

Rushing yardage props

Josh Jacobs: 78.5 (Over -114, Under -114)

Austin Ekeler: 22.5 (Over -114, Under -114)

Top SportsLine projection model pick: Jacobs Under 78.5 (4 stars)



Jacobs has failed to exceed 78.5 rushing yards in four of his past six games where the Packers have been home favorites and has averaged just 67.8 rushing yards over that span. Jacobs is projected for 69.5 rushing yards against the Commanders.

Receptions props

Josh Jacobs: 1.5 (Over -138, Under +104)

Austin Ekeler: 2.5 (Over -118, Under -112)

Top SportsLine projection model pick: Jacobs Over 1.5 (4 stars)



Jacobs has been calculated for 2.4 receptions for Thursday's contest, which would continue a trend of him going Over 1.5 receptions in five of the past six games where the Packers have been home favorites. Jacobs has averaged 3.3 receptions in those six contests.

Receiving yardage props

Josh Jacobs: 10.5 (Over -114, Under -114)

Austin Ekeler: 19.5 (Over -114, Under -114)

Top SportsLine projection model pick: Jacobs Over 10.5 (4 stars)



Jacobs is averaging 30.5 receiving yards in his past six games where the Packers have been home favorites, and he comes in at 15.2 receiving yards vs. Washington per the model.