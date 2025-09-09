The Green Bay Packers (1-0) and the Washington Commanders (1-0) square off in an NFC tilt on Thursday Night Football. The Commanders defeated the New York Giants 21-6 in an NFC East contest on Sunday. The Packers also won a divisional game, beating the Lions 27-13. Green Bay leads the all-time series 22-17-1 but Washington took down Green Bay 23-21 back in 2022 during their last outing.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET from Lambeau Field in Green Bay. The Packers are favored by 3.5 points in the latest Commanders vs. Packers odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 47.5. Before making any Commanders vs. Packers picks, make sure you check out the NFL picks from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Commanders vs. Packers spread Packers -3.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Commanders vs. Packers over/under 48.5 points Commanders vs. Packers money line Green Bay -198, Washington +164



Over 48.5 points

The Packers covered the spread convincingly in Week 1, winning by 14 after being 1.5-point favorites over Detroit. Last season, Green Bay went 8-4 ATS in non-division games and went 6-3 as the home team. With the addition of Micah Parsons, the Packers' defense held the potent Lions offense to 13 points and 246 total yards of offense. The model predicts that the Packers (-3.5) will cover the spread in 64% of simulations on Thursday.

These teams were able to find the end zone multiple times in Week 1, as each team tallied 21-plus points. With one regular season under their belts, expect the offenses to have more rhythm and flow. Washington racked up 432 total yards of offense and 6.6 yards per play in their opener. Meanwhile, the Packers had 266 total yards but averaged 5.7 yards per play. In 2024, these two teams finished in the top eight in scoring offenses, averaging at least 27 points per game. The Over hits in 53% of simulations, according to the SportsLine Projection Model.

