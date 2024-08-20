Comparing the new FanDuel and DraftKings NFL promos

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Week 2 of the NFL preseason is in the books, which means teams will play just one more tune-up game before the games begin to matter on September 5th. The NFL season gets underway in just over two weeks, but the two top sportsbooks in the country aren’t waiting until then to kick-off the festivities.

Both FanDuel and DraftKings have unveiled new sports betting promos that allow new bettors to claim $200 in bonus bets. In addition to the bonus bets, those who take advantage of the promos will also have access to extended free trials of NFL premier streaming services.

What is the latest FanDuel new user promo?

Beginning Monday, FanDuel Sportsbook is offering new users $200 in bonus bets as well as three weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket. To claim the offer, one must sign up, deposit at least $10, and place a minimum $5 wager on any market on the platform before September 22nd.

The offer applies to all new users in any legal state where FanDuel Sportsbook operates. Users must use the FanDuel app to claim the offer. Bonus bets can be divided amongst multiple bets, but they have zero cash value until wagered at least once. The initial bonus bet stake is not included in payouts for wagers. Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance. Users will be emailed a promo code for NFL Sunday Ticket about 72 hours after their first bet is graded.

NFL Sunday Ticket allows football fans to watch all out-of-market, non-primetime games live through YouTube TV. If the game is not available in your television market, Sunday Ticket is your only method of watching it live. Games broadcast locally on your CBS or Fox channel, international games, and primetime games such as Thursday Night, Sunday Night and Monday Night Football are not available with NFL Sunday Ticket.

What is the latest DraftKings new user promo?

DraftKings’ promo mirrors that of FanDuel, but it offers access to an entirely different NFL streaming service. New users who create an account at DraftKings Sportsbook and bet $5 will get $200 in bonus bets as well as one month of free access to NFL+ Premium.

The offer is only available to new users and can only be redeemed once per account. A minimum deposit and wager of $5 is required. Bonus bets are issued as eight separate $25 bets and must be used within 168 hours (7 days) of issuance. Bonus bets can only be used once and the bonus bet stake is not included in the payout of any wagers. Users will receive a promo code for one month of free NFL+ Premium access and must cancel the subscription to avoid a recurring $14.99 monthly charge.

NFL+ Premium offers live out-of-market preseason video action and audio for every regular season game. In addition, the service comes with access to NFL Network and NFL Red Zone. You can watch live local and primetime games on your mobile device with the subscription. A few days after the action is complete, you will have access to condensed, replay-free versions of every game. NFL+ Premium users also get access to All-22 coaches’ film, broken down by some big names in the game of football. On top of all of that, you will get full access to NFL Films content.

Comparing Sunday Ticket and NFL+

Both NFL Sunday Ticket and NFL+ Premium are useful resources for any football fan and bettor. Choosing between the two likely comes down to how you want to consume your football on a weekly basis.

If you simply want to watch as much live football as you can every Sunday, NFL Sunday Ticket is the best way to do that. If you’re in New York and you want to watch the Browns-Texans game live, it likely won’t be available in your market. Those situations are where the Sunday Ticket is a savior.

However, if you want to sit back and get a wide scope of the league on Sundays by watching NFL Red Zone, which shows every red-zone possession of every team, NFL+ Premium might be the better option. You can then dive deeper into the games later in the week when they release their condensed game replays and All-22 film.

NFL+ Premium NFL Sunday Ticket Live out-of-market pre-season, local and primetime regular season games available on phone, live audio for all games Live out-of-market Sunday day games available through YouTube TV Access to NFL Network and NFL Red Zone Can DVR entire games Condensed game replays All-22 film, NFL Films Content

Thankfully, with these two promotions available to bettors, you don’t have to make the choice just yet. You can have free access to both services for at least three weeks and then make an informed decision.

What can you bet on to claim this promo?

With these promos now already live at both DraftKings and FanDuel, it’s best to take advantage as quickly as possible. This will allow you to take advantage of the services as soon as you want to activate them while funding your account with some bonus bets ahead of the kick-off of the regular season. Here are some marquee events in the coming days to bet on:

College Football Week Zero

Believe it or not, the last Saturday of the year without college football is officially in the books. Week Zero of the college football regular season gets underway this weekend in Dublin, Ireland. From now until the end of the year, football (and college football betting) will be a part of our weekends. There’s a total of four games this weekend:

Florida State (-11.5) vs. Georgia Tech: Coming off an undefeated regular season that saw them still get left out of the College Football Playoff, Florida State enters the 2024 season as slight favorites to win the ACC over Clemson and Miami. However, Florida State ranks 89th in Bill Connelly’s returning production metric, returning less than 60% of their production. Most notably, FSU replaces Jordan Travis with former Clemson and Oregon State quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei. They are still sizable favorites over a Georgia Tech team that went 7-6 last year and is returning former Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King under center.

An FCS team is laying almost double digits on the road against an FBS team to kick off the season. Montana State was ranked fourth amongst FCS teams for most of the season last year, so they’re the cream of the crop. Meanwhile, New Mexico went 4-8 last season and is ranked 11th of 12 Mountain West teams in the preseason media poll. SMU (-27.5) vs. Nevada: SMU ranks 11th in the country, bringing back 78% returning production from a team that won 11 games and the American Conference last season. This will be their first year in the ACC, and they warm up with a Nevada team that went 2-10 last season and is projected to finish dead last in their conference by the Mountain West media

SMU ranks 11th in the country, bringing back 78% returning production from a team that won 11 games and the American Conference last season. This will be their first year in the ACC, and they warm up with a Nevada team that went 2-10 last season and is projected to finish dead last in their conference by the Mountain West media Delaware State vs. Hawaii (-38.5): We get our first taste of Island action in Week Zero, as Hawaii is a massive favorite over Delaware State. While Hawaii was disappointing last season, going just 5-8, their opponent was even worse. Playing in the FCS, Delaware State went 1-10 with their lone win coming against Virginia Lynchburg, a team that competes in the NCCAA rather than the NCAA.

NFL Preseason Week 3

While college football kicks off its regular season, the NFL wraps up their preseason this upcoming weekend. In Week 3, you will be sure to find a wide range of coaching philosophies which could lead to some betting opportunities.

Back when the league had four weeks of preseason games, Week 3 was often treated as the dress rehearsal for the starters. Under the new system, some coaches still treat Week 3 as the week where they play their starters the most. Other coaches treat Week 3 like they used to treat Week 4, which means absolutely no starters will play. Some coaches refuse to play key starters at all in pre-season. The information will be out there as the week progresses, it’s a matter of finding that information and using it to your advantage.

Todd Bowles, head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has already announced he’s planning to play his starters in Week 3 of the preseason. They are 1.5-point underdogs against the Miami Dolphins, who played Tua Tagovailoa and a few of their starters in Week 2. Does that make it less likely we see Miami starters in Week 3? Here are the current odds for Week 3 preseason action at FanDuel:

Indianapolis Colts (-2.5) @ Cincinnati Bengals

Chicago Bears (-2.5) @ Kansas City Chiefs

Jacksonville Jaguars (-4.5) @ Atlanta Falcons

Miami Dolphins (-1.5) @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

San Francisco 49ers @ Las Vegas Raiders (-3.5)

Pittsburgh Steelers (-3) @ Detroit Lions

Carolina Panthers @ Buffalo Bills (-4.5)

Los Angeles Rams @ Houston Texans (-6.5)

Baltimore Ravens (-1.5) @ Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings @ Philadelphia Eagles (-2.5)

Los Angeles Chargers @ Dallas Cowboys (-3.5)

New York Giants (-1.5) @ New York Jets

Cleveland Browns @ Seattle Seahawks (-1.5)

Tennessee Titans @ New Orleans Saints (-3.5)

Arizona Cardinals @ Denver Broncos (-2.5)

New England Patriots @ Washington Commanders (-2.5)

Tonight’s MLB Slate

It’s getting close to crunch time as the MLB season approaches its final month. Wild card teams such as Kansas City and Atlanta are beginning to gain some separation from the teams chasing them. Teams like Boston and the Mets need to go on a hot streak if they want to avoid missing the playoffs.

Betting baseball is full of variance, as these teams play every night. Big favorites lose every night and big underdogs cash frequently as well. Whether it’s picking a winner, betting a team to cover the run-line or a home-run prop, there’s plenty of ways to bet on baseball. Here’s Monday’s betting slate:

Arizona (-205) vs. Miami

Cincinnati vs. Toronto (-168)

Baltimore vs. NY Mets (-132)

Pittsburgh vs. Texas (-126)

Boston vs. Houston (-124)

LA Angels vs. Kansas City (-205)

Tampa Bay (-136) vs. Oakland

Minnesota vs. San Diego (-152)

Chicago White Sox vs. San Francisco (-220)

Seattle vs. LA Dodgers (-142)

Comparing FanDuel and DraftKings

When analyzing the sports betting landscape across the United States, FanDuel and DraftKings are far and away the top operators in the space. Together, they combine to account for over 75% of the betting handle taken and revenue generated. Over the past few years, they have consistently flip-flopped as to which sportsbook has the highest market share.

Both sportsbooks offer a great product and sleek, easy to use mobile apps. It’s hard to go wrong with either option.

FanDuel does tend to offer more lucrative promotions to existing users, while DraftKings promos are often capped at lower numbers. FanDuel also has slightly smoother engines when it comes to building parlays and same-game parlays.

Both sportsbooks are solid options, but FanDuel has the slight edge when it comes to taking care of their existing users.