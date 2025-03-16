The No. 1 seed Yale Bulldogs (21-7) and the No. 2 seed Cornell Big Red (18-10) link up in the 2025 Ivy League Championship. The Bulldogs defeated Princeton 59-57 in the semifinals on Saturday to punch their ticket into the title game. Yale heads into this game with momentum, as the Bulldogs won 15 of their last 16 games. The Big Red knocked off Dartmouth 87-71 in a convincing semifinal victory. Yale won both regular season outings against Cornell.

Tipoff from the Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center is at noon. ET. The latest Cornell vs. Yale odds via SportsLine consensus list the Bulldogs as 5.5-point favorites, while the over/under for total points scored is 158.5. Before making any Yale vs. Cornell picks, you need to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters conference championship week on a 225-165 betting roll (+1873) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has dialed in on Cornell vs. Yale and just revealed its coveted picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the college basketball betting lines and trends for Cornell vs. Yale:

Cornell vs. Yale spread: Bulldogs -5.5

Cornell vs. Yale over/under: 158.5 points

Cornell vs. Yale money line: Bulldogs -236, Big Red +194

Cornell vs. Yale streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Yale can cover

Senior guard John Poulakidas leads the way offensively for this team. Poulakidas can put the ball on the deck but owns a smooth jumper on the outside. The Illinois native averages a team-high 19.3 points while shooting 40% from beyond the arc. He has 12 games with 20-plus points this season. In the Feb 22 win over Colombia, Poulakidas had 28 points and two boards.

Senior guard Bez Mbeng is a two-way threat in the backcourt for the Bulldogs. Mbeng logs 13.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.9 assists, and 1.8 steals per game. The Maryland native has recorded a triple-double in three of his last nine matchups. On March 1 versus Harvard, Mbeng compiled 20 points, 11 boards, and 11 dimes.

Why Cornell can cover

Senior guard Nazir Williams has an impact in many different ways for the Big Red. He leads the team in points (14.9) and is second in assists (3.7), to go along with 4.5 rebounds per game. In the Feb. 21 contest against Yale, Williams racked up 19 points, six rebounds, and six assists. He's finished with 10-plus points and at least four assists in 11 games this season.

Junior forward AK Okereke is another all-around force. He puts up 13.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, and a team-high 4.1 assists per game. The California native has scored at least 20 points in three of his last six outings. In the semifinal win over Dartmouth, Okereke tallied 25 points, nine rebounds, four assists, four steals, and four blocks.

How to make Yale vs. Cornell picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over the total, predicting that the teams will combine for 161 points. It also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. See which side to back at SportsLine.

SportsLine's model is leaning over the total, predicting that the teams will combine for 161 points. It also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations.