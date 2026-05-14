Trainer Dallas Stewart is a master at getting enormous longshots to run huge in Triple Crown races. Here are four examples: Macho Again, second in the 2008 Preakness Stakes at 40-1; Golden Soul, second in the 2013 Kentucky Derby at 35-1; Commanding Curve, second in the 2014 Derby at 38-1; and Tale of Verve, second in the 2015 Preakness at 29-1. So those horseplayers who dismiss Stewart's 30-1 longshot, Corona de Oro, in Saturday's Preakness Stakes have been duly warned. Bet Corona de Oro and the entire Preakness Stakes at DraftKings Racing, where new users who click through our links can win a share of $150,000 with DK Horse's King of the Track promo here:

11 Corona de Oro (30-1)

Trainer: Dallas Stewart

Dallas Stewart Jockey: John Velazquez

John Velazquez Last race: Third in the Lexington Stakes by 3 lengths

Third in the Lexington Stakes by 3 lengths Career record: 5 starts: 1 win, 1 second, 2 thirds

starts: 1 win, 1 second, 2 thirds Career earnings: $92,540

$92,540 Best career Beyer Speed Figure: 92 (maiden special weight)

92 (maiden special weight) Sire: Bolt d'Oro

Below, we'll dig further into Corona de Oro as part of our series profiling all the horses competing in the 151st Preakness Stakes on Saturday, May 16. We'll look back into his past performances, what questions need to be answered Saturday and analyze how the post draw affects his chances.

1 Taj Mahal | 2 Ocelli | 3 Crupper | 4 Robusta | 5 Talkin | 6 Chip Honcho | 7 The Hell We Did | 8 Bull by the Horns | 9 Iron Honor | 10 Napoleon Solo | 11 Corona de Oro | 12 Incredibolt | 13 Great White | 14 Pretty Boy Miah

Now that you know who's in the field, you'll want to know how to bet the Preakness Stakes on the top horse racing betting apps. Win a share of $150,000 at DK Horse with our promo code. Claim it here:

What to know about Corona de Oro

Corona de Oro is not your typical 30-1 Preakness Stakes longshot. He actually has run a Beyer Speed Figure (92) that is better than six of the horses in this 14-horse field. That career-best 92 Beyer also is tied with the career-best Beyers of Taj Mahal and Chip Honcho, and they're both 5-1 on the morning line at DK Horse and 1/ST BET.

So why is Corona de Oro 30-1? He is coming off a third-place finish in the Lexington Stakes, an effort that doesn't look as good after the winner of that race, Trendsetter, returned to finish third in the Peter Pan Stales.

Also, Corona de Oro's two best races have come with the diuretic medication Lasix, which he will not be able to use on Saturday.

He also has been on the lead setting moderate fractions in each of his last two starts. But Saturday's Preakness field features several horses with better early foot, so the odds are against Corona de Oro getting a favorable setup at Laurel.

But he reportedly has been training well for the second leg of the Triple Crown, and trainer Dallas Stewart's Triple Crown success is well documented so Corona de Oro outrunning his odds is certainly a possibility.

Claim our jumbo-sized 1/ST BET offer here to get a $500 sign-up bonus with the promo code 500BET.

Post draw analysis

In his last race, Corona de Oro drew the rail, which forced him to the front, and he was unable to hold on. For the Preakness, he will be in the No. 11 hole, which should allow him to get an outside stalking trip. Jockey John Velazquez, who will ride Corona de Oro for the first time on Saturday, has made a Hall of Fame career out of such trips.