Most states have legal sports betting in some form, as it's available in 38 of the 50 states (and Washington D.C.), with North Carolina becoming the latest to launch sports betting in 2024. Missouri will be launching sports betting on Dec. 1, 2025, to become the latest state to legalize the practice. There are conversations happening in many states regarding sports betting, with Texas, California and Nebraska all moving towards potential legalization. Georgia, home to 11.2 million people, could also be in line to legalize sports betting.

The House Study Committee on Gaming in Georgia will have meetings this fall to discuss potentially legalizing sports betting in the future. Previous legislation involving gambling proposed six casinos in the state. In terms of sports betting, state Rep. Marcus Wiedower has sponsored legislation for a constitutional amendment that would legalize the practice. There hasn't been a vote on the proposal yet, but the amendment framework has 16 licenses available for sports betting in the state. By comparison, Missouri is issuing 14 licenses.

The study committee has until Dec. 1 to make recommendations on sports betting, but the timeline for sportsbooks to potentially launch in Georgia is lengthy. A constitutional amendment requires a public vote, which means the issue would be on the November 2026 ballot at the earliest. If the measure passes, sportsbooks would likely be able to launch some time in 2027. The committee is currently looking at how to implement safeguards for sports betting and what the revenue from sports betting will be used for.