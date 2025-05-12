The NFL announced the 2025 regular-season opener on Monday, with the Philadelphia Eagles set to host the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, Sept. 4. Sportsbooks have made the Eagles 6.5- or 7-point favorites in the matchup, with a total of 46.5 to 47 in the game. Some sportsbooks have even posted certain player props as well, with FanDuel offering -115 odds on Saquon Barkley to rush for 100 yards and DraftKings posting an entire selection of anytime TD options, including new Cowboys receiver George Pickens at +265 to score a touchdown in the game.

Those looking to back the Eagles have the chance on the day of the announcement to lay just 6.5 points at FanDuel, though it costs -120 to do so rather than the typical -110 price. However, DraftKings offers the cheapest money line price out of our survey of four national books (which also includes BetMGM and Caesars), with the defending champs at -298 to beat their NFC East rivals, while the other books set the money line at -310 or higher. Over players can take Over 46.5 at -110 at BetMGM and DraftKings, while Under players have the option of playing Under 47 (-110) at Caesars.

While BetMGM and Caesars offered only those three bet types after the initial announcement, both FanDuel and DraftKings also posted other options to bet, with FanDuel providing a Week 1 specials betting menu and DraftKings offering a more robust prop menu for the opener. We'll get into our best bets on the entire Cowboys vs. Eagles odds options below.

Cowboys vs. Eagles best bets

Eagles -6.5 (-120, FanDuel)

Dak Prescott 300+ passing yards (+350, FanDuel)



Cowboys team total Under 20.5 (-142, DraftKings) and 17.5 (+114, DraftKings)

DeVonta Smith anytime touchdown (+160, DraftKings)

Way-too-early Cowboys vs. Eagles preview, betting odds, prediction as NFC East teams clash to open 2025 season Jordan Dajani

Spread: Eagles -6.5 (-120, FanDuel)

My initial 2025 NFL spread power ratings make the Eagles 7.5 points better than an average team, which is where I had Philadelphia at the end of last season heading into the Super Bowl. I do have some concerns about offseason departures, particularly at offensive coordinator and depth in the trenches, but this is still considered the best team in the NFC by the market as the +330 favorite to win the conference at FanDuel. I had the Cowboys as four points worse than an average team at the end of last season, and while they'll undoubtedly get a boost from the return of Dak Prescott, I don't think we can consider them any better than average. The market certainly doesn't place them higher, with a win total of 7.5 (Over -135) at FanDuel.

Based on those numbers alone, the Eagles should be 7.5-point favorites on a neutral field, and when you throw in home-field advantage, I believe they need to be pushing double-digit favorites depending on your evaluation of the Cowboys. In order for me to get to a line of Eagles -6.5, I would need the Cowboys to be a +2.5 team, which would put them among the Rams, Commanders and Bucs, three teams the market is giving much better odds of winning the conference. Even with the game being months away, I'd lock in the Eagles at -6.5 (-120) while it's available, as I see this line going up over the summer.

Why NFL chose Cowboys as Eagles opponent to kick off season, keeping trend of prime-time history between teams Jeff Kerr

Special: Dak Prescott 300+ passing yards (+350, FanDuel)

Of the special prop bets available at FanDuel, the one that intrigues me is Prescott throwing for 300 yards. One month ago, Prescott said he'd be able to play a game that day in mid-April if needed, so I don't see availability issues for this matchup (and even if he wasn't able to go, this bet would void due to Prescott not seeing any game action). What I do see is a quarterback in Prescott who played at an MVP level two years ago getting an extremely talented No. 2 receiver in Pickens that should elevate the Dallas passing game. The rushing attack looks like a work in progress with a collection of veteran castoffs and Day 3 picks. And the opponent should have the Cowboys either playing in a negative game script, which means a lot of pass attempts, or being aggressive in the passing game early to try and build a lead. In either scenario, this is a bet that should be live to cash at halftime, where we might be able to see a good live-betting scenario on the Under if we think he'll ultimately fall short of 300, but I see the Eagles rolling while Prescott puts up 300 yards in catch-up mode.

Team total: Cowboys Under 20.5 (-142, DraftKings) and 17.5 (+114, DraftKings)

The Eagles finished second in the league in points allowed last season at 17.8 per game, including two blowouts of the Cowboys where Dallas had to play backup QBs following Prescott's injuries. Even if Prescott was healthy, the Cowboys may not have been able to produce a big number on the scoreboard, as the Eagles held the opposition to 20 points or fewer in eight of their final nine games in the regular season, with only three teams hitting more than 20 points from Week 3 on. The Cowboys turn to Brian Schottenheimer as their head coach, and while it's unclear what new life he could breathe into the offense, I do expect it's going to take time for him to get comfortable managing a game in the head role, which should lead to conservative decision-making early. When you have Brandon Aubrey as your kicker, the temptation is there to "take the points" even from 50-plus yards out rather than run a play against such a dangerous defense that could lead to a turnover. Expect the Eagles to try and take away big plays in the passing game and leave the Cowboys settling for three more than they would like, which should keep their team total under 21 and potentially even lower.

Anytime touchdown: DeVonta Smith (+160, DraftKings)

This is an interesting time to get into the anytime touchdown market, and I'm a bit surprised that DraftKings has posted numbers for it. That's because the NFL owners are due to vote on a revised proposal banning the tush push later in May, and there seems to be a sense that a proposal will pass this time around. That would obviously have a key effect on the anytime touchdown market, with Jalen Hurts less likely to be used at the goal line. I think there's value looking at Eagles pass-catchers to score a touchdown right now, and Smith has had a lot of success in that regard against the Cowboys, scoring in four of the last six meetings between these teams (including two games with multiple scores), and I see value in playing him versus the shorter odds of A.J. Brown (+125, DraftKings), though he's a fine play on his own as well.