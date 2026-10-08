The Dallas Cowboys (2-2) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-4) kick off the Week 5 NFL schedule on 'Thursday Night Football.' Even though the Bucs have dropped all four of their games, they've all been one-score outcomes. Dallas has alternated wins and losses and is coming off a 34-30 win at Houston in Week 4. Tampa Bay will be without quarterback Baker Mayfield (thumb), setting up a second straight start for rookie Jalon Daniels, who will have a short week to prepare for this spotlight matchup. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Some popular Cowboys vs. Bucs player props include Dak Prescott over/under 263.5 passing yards, Bucky Irving over/under 55.5 rushing yards and CeeDee Lamb over/under 80.5 receiving yards. Before locking in any Cowboys vs. Bucs picks for your NFL SGP, be sure to see the Buccaneers vs. Cowboys prop predictions powered by SportsLine's Machine Learning AI.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop to give you an edge at NFL betting sites.

Now, the model has analyzed Buccaneers vs. Cowboys on 'Thursday Night Football' and locked in confident rated prop bets for an NFL SGP you can lock in at betting sites. You can only see the Machine Learning Model player prop predictions for Tampa Bay vs. Dallas here. Trade the NFL at Polymarket here:

Top 'Thursday Night Football' SGP picks

After simulating Cowboys vs. Bucs and evaluating the lines at the best betting apps, SportsLine AI says Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb goes Over 80.5 receiving yards (-114) in a 3.5 out of 5.0-star prop. Lamb has cleared his receiving line four times in his last five games, averaging 107.8 yards per game during that span.

Lamb has been arguably the best overall receiver in the league this year as he ranks first in the NFL in receiving yards (498), receptions (37) and is tied for third in touchdowns (4). He's coming off one of the highest-volume games for an NFL receiver in recent history as he had 17 catches on 21 targets against the Texans on his way to 189 yards in Week 4. He doesn't even need half that to clear this number on Thursday. See which other Cowboys vs. Buccaneers same-game parlay picks to make here.

How to make Cowboys vs. Buccaneers SGP picks

The SportsLine Machine Learning Model has another 15 NFL props that are rated 3.5 stars or better. You can only see the Machine Learning Model's NFL parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top same-game parlay picks you should target for Bucs vs. Cowboys? Visit SportsLine now to see the 'Thursday Night Football' SGP from the SportsLine Machine Learning Model, and find out.