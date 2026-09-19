The Dallas Cowboys will look to continue their recent dominance over the Washington Commanders when they meet in a key Week 2 NFC East matchup on Sunday afternoon. Dallas has won eight of the last 10 meetings with Washington, including a sweep last season. The Commanders (0-1), who are coming off a 24-22 loss at Philadelphia last week, finished third in the division at 5-12 in 2025. The Cowboys (0-1), who fell 28-20 to the New York Giants in Week 1, were second in the NFC East at 7-9-1. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after $10 in trades:

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The latest Cowboys vs. Commanders odds have Dallas as 4-point favorites, while the over/under for total points scored is 50.5. Before making any Commanders vs. Cowboys picks or 2026 NFL Week 2 predictions, be sure to see what the SportsLine projection model has to say.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season on a 53-39 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has zoned in on Commanders vs. Cowboys. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Cowboys vs. Commanders:

Commanders vs. Cowboys spread Dallas -4 Commanders vs. Cowboys over/under 50.5 points Commanders vs. Cowboys money line Dallas -211, Washington +176 Commanders vs. Cowboys picks See picks at SportsLine Commanders vs. Cowboys streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Commanders vs. Cowboys predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Commanders vs. Cowboys, the model is going Over 50.5 points at betting apps. The Over has hit in six of the last 10 head-to-head meetings between the teams. The Over has also cleared in eight of the past 10 Washington games, and in eight of the last nine Dallas games. Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels threw for two touchdowns and Jacory Croskey-Merritt rushed for another in the loss to Philadelphia.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw for just 175 yards against the Giants, but accounted for two touchdowns. Javonte Williams rushed for another. The model projects 60 combined points, giving value to the Over in 66% of simulations. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Commanders vs. Cowboys picks

In addition to going Over, the model also says one side of the spread is hitting in more than 50% of simulations. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who covers in Cowboys vs. Commanders, and which side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Commanders vs. Cowboys spread you need to jump, all from the model that's on a 53-39 run on top-rated picks since 2024, and find out.