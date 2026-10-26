Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season will conclude with the Philadelphia Eagles hosting the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football. This crucial NFC East matchup kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Both teams are off to disappointing 2-4 starts and are in desperate need of a victory to keep hope of overtaking the New York Giants (4-2-1) in the division alive. The latest Cowboys vs. eagles odds list Dallas as the 4.5-point favorite on the road, and the over/under is 44.5 points. Popular NFL player props for Monday also include Saquon Barkley to score an anytime touchdown (+105) and over/under 81.5 receiving yards for CeeDee Lamb. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 here now and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Eagles vs. Cowboys 10,000 times, and SportsLine's team of NFL experts have analyzed MNF to reveal their Cowboys vs. Eagles prediction, and you can also read our NFL betting preview for Monday Night Football. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after $10 in trades:

Eagles vs. Cowboys betting preview

Philadelphia has arguably had the worst injury luck of any team so far this season, and now they're embroiled in controversy about how starting quarterback Jalen Hurts' blood clot condition was handled. However, the Eagles did get some good injury news this week with Saquon Barkley logging a full practice session on Saturday. He's still listed as questionable for Monday, but the progression is a good sign that he might be able to return and give backup quarterback Tanner McKee a hand offensively with No. 1 WR DeVonta Smith (hamstring) out.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys might not be as banged up as the Eagles, but they're still trying to find ways to make the pieces fit defensively after bringing in six new starters over the offseason. Dallas is last in the NFL in run defense, 23rd in pass defense, and 25th in scoring defense entering Week 7. However, Dak Prescott leads the NFL's fifth-best passing offense, and the Philadelphia secondary has struggled all season (26th in pass defense). Claim $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Cowboys vs. Eagles picks, best bets

Eagles +4.5 (-106)

Under 44.5 points (-110)

Eagles +4.5 (-105)

Tanner McKee's first career start against Carolina last week wasn't particularly pretty, but a more balanced offense might offer some protection for the young quarterback. With Philadelphia down to fourth-string running back Dameon Pierce and unable to establish the run, McKee had to throw the ball 45 times, and the Eagles only ran 13 times. If Barkley is back, they'll have a much better chance of using the run game against a bad Cowboys front seven to shield McKee and then open up some opportunities down the field. The model predicts that Philadelphia covers in 53% of simulations. Bet on Cowboys vs. Eagles at bet365 with bonus code CBSBET365 and get $200 in bonus bets after betting $10:

Under 44.5 points (-116)

"The Dallas defense wasn't that bad in the loss to Green Bay on Sunday night, holding the Packers to 318 yards, over 100 of which were on the first drive of the game. It was actually the offense that struggled each of the last two games, with only 29 total points and an average of 335 total yards," SportsLine NFL expert David Bearman said. "They face an Eagles offense that is basically left for dead. Jalen Hurts is done. Saquon Barkley is questionable. Davonta Smith was back last week, but he's out this week. The Eagles are last in yards per play (4.4), 31st in pass yards per play and time of possession, 31st in offensive success rate, and lead the world in 3-and-outs." Use the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets when wagering on Monday Night Football: