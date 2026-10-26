Teams looking to turn their seasons around clash when the Dallas Cowboys take on the Philadelphia Eagles in a key NFC East matchup on 'Monday Night Football.' Dallas is coming off a 23-13 loss at Green Bay, while Philadelphia dropped a 25-14 decision to Carolina in Week 6. The Cowboys (2-4), who have lost two in a row, are 1-2 on the road this season. The Eagles (2-4), who have dropped four consecutive games, are 1-2 on their home field. Dallas leads the all-time series 75-59, but Philadelphia has won three of the last four matchups. The Eagles will be without Jalen Hurts (blood clots) and DeVonta Smith (hamstring), while Saquon Barkley (hamstring) is questionable. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The latest Cowboys vs. Eagles odds have Dallas as 4.5-point favorites. The over/under for total points scored is 44. Before making any Eagles vs. Cowboys picks, be sure to see the 'Monday Night Football' predictions' from SportsLine's proven model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season on a 58-48 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has zoned in on Cowboys vs. Eagles. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Eagles vs. Cowboys:

Cowboys vs. Eagles spread Eagles -4.5 Cowboys vs. Eagles over/under 44 points Cowboys vs. Eagles money line Cowboys -205, Eagles +184 Cowboys vs. Eagles picks See picks at SportsLine Cowboys vs. Eagles streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Cowboys vs. Eagles predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Eagles vs. Cowboys, the model is going Under 44 points at betting apps. The Under has hit in four of the last five meetings between the teams, including both games last year. The Under has hit in each of the last two Dallas games, and in three of the past four Philadelphia games. The Eagles have had a hard time scoring this season and are averaging 17.7 points per game, tied for 28th-best in the league.

With Hurts out, the Eagles will again rely on backup quarterback Tanner McKee. In the loss to the Panthers, he completed 26 of 45 passes for 215 yards and one touchdown. Dallas, meanwhile, has been held to 16 and 13 points, respectively, the last two weeks. Quarterback Dak Prescott completed 34 of 54 passes for 258 yards and one touchdown with two interceptions against Green Bay. He had a third interception nullified by penalty.

The model projects 43 combined points as the Under hits 52% of the time. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make 'Monday Night Football' picks

In addition to going Under, the model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who covers in Cowboys vs. Eagles, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Cowboys vs. Eagles spread you need to jump, all from the model that's on a 58-48 run on top-rated picks since 2024, and find out.