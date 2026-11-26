The Dallas Cowboys will look for their first ever Thanksgiving Day win against the Philadelphia Eagles as they meet in the middle matchup of Thursday's schedule. These teams have played twice on Thanksgiving previously, with the Eagles winning both. Dallas enters this matchup at 5-6 on the season and on the fringe of the NFC playoff picture. Philadelphia has struggled through an injury-plagued campaign on its way to a 3-7 mark as it sits at the bottom of the NFC East. Dallas won 38-21 when these teams met on Oct. 26. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET from AT&T Stadium in Dallas. Philly's 6-1 record on Thanksgiving Day is the best in NFL history (min. three games). The latest Eagles vs. Cowboys odds have Dallas as an 8.5-point favorite. The over/under for total points scored is 49.5. Before making any Cowboys vs. Eagles picks or 2026 NFL Thanksgiving Day predictions, be sure to see the Eagles vs. Cowboys predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season on a 68-53 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has zeroed in on Eagles vs. Cowboys. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Cowboys vs. Eagles:

Cowboys vs. Eagles spread Cowboys -8.5 Cowboys vs. Eagles over/under 49.5 points Cowboys vs. Eagles money line Cowboys -461, Eagles +375 Cowboys vs. Eagles picks See picks at SportsLine Cowboys vs. Eagles streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Cowboys vs. Eagles predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Cowboys vs. Eagles, the model is going Over 49.5 points at betting apps. Dallas has been one of the most Over-friendly teams in the NFL this season with an 8-3 mark to that side. The Cowboys are also 4-1 to the Over at home 2-0 to the Over in games where the total is between 46 and 49. The first matchup between these teams led to 59 points.

While there are concerns about Philadelphia's ability to move the ball consistently, Dallas is well-positioned to do the heavy lifting. The Cowboys rank fourth in the NFL in scoring offense and they've scored at least 27 points in five straight games. The Dallas defense has been as shaky as the offense has been strong, ranking second to last in the NFL in total defense.

The model projects 55 combined points as the Over hits 63% of the time. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Eagles vs. Cowboys picks

In addition to going Over, the model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who wins Cowboys vs. Eagles, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Eagles vs. Cowboys spread you need to jump, all from the model that's on a 68-53 run on top-rated picks since 2024, and find out.