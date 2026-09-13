Coach John Harbaugh makes his New York Giants debut when they open their 2026 schedule against the NFC East-rival Dallas Cowboys on 'Sunday Night Football.' The Giants have a new coaching staff after finishing the 2025 season at 4-13 and fourth in the division. The Cowboys, meanwhile, are coming off a 7-9-1 mark and second-place finish in the NFC East. Dallas is looking to make the postseason for the first time in three seasons, while New York has not made the playoffs since 2022. Malik Nabers (knee) is active after being listed as a game-time decision. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after $10 in trades:

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. The latest Cowboys vs. Giants odds have Dallas as a 3-point favorite, while the over/under for total points scored is 47.5. The Over was a combined 23-10-1 for the two teams last season. Before making any Giants vs. Cowboys picks, be sure to see the NFL predictions from SportsLine's projection model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2026 NFL season on a 53-37 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has zeroed in on Cowboys vs. Giants. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Giants vs. Cowboys:

Cowboys vs. Giants spread Cowboys -3 Cowboys vs. Giants over/under 47.5 points Cowboys vs. Giants money line Cowboys -167, Giants +140 Cowboys vs. Giants picks See picks at SportsLine Cowboys vs. Giants streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Cowboys vs. Giants predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Cowboys vs. Giants, the model is going Over 47.5 combined points at betting apps. The Cowboys and their opponents combined to score 49 or more points in 13 of 17 games. Dallas averaged 27.7 points a year ago, seventh best overall. Defensively, New York gave up 25.8 points per game, 28th overall, while the Cowboys allowed 30.1 points, which was No. 30 in the league.

Dallas' Dak Prescott is projected to throw for more than 265 yards and two touchdowns. New York's Jaxson Dart, meanwhile, is projected to throw for over 230 yards and two scores. SportsLine's model projects 55 combined points between the Cowboys vs. Giants. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Cowboys vs. Giants picks

In addition to going Over, the model also says one side of the spread is the better value. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who wins Cowboys vs. Giants, and which side of the spread is the better value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Cowboys vs. Giants spread you need to jump, all from the model that is 53-37 on top-rated picks since 2024, and find out.