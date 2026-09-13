The last matchup of the first NFL Sunday of the year is the classic rivalry of Giants vs. Cowboys. Dak Prescott will surely be popular in NFL props for this 'Sunday Night Football' contest from the mere fact that he's won 14 straight games in which he's started and finished versus New York. However, Jaxson Dart won his lone start against the Cowboys in Week 18 of last year, throwing for 230 yards and 2 touchdowns, making him an attractive piece for an SNF SGP. New to sports trading? Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $25 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Two of the quarterbacks' top receivers in George Pickens and Malik Nabers share an NFL props bar of 5.5 receptions. Meanwhile, CeeDee Lamb has a receptions over/under of 6.5, while Odell Beckham Jr. is forecasted to make far less of an impact. You can make NFL prop picks on his receptions bar of 1.5 as he faces Dallas for the first time in six years. Before locking in any Giants vs. Cowboys picks for your 'Sunday Night Football' SGP, be sure to see the Cowboys vs. Giants prop predictions powered by SportsLine's Machine Learning AI.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop to give you an edge at NFL betting sites.

Now, the model has analyzed Giants vs. Cowboys on 'Sunday Night Football' and locked in confident rated prop bets for an NFL SGP you can lock in at betting sites. You can only see the Machine Learning Model player prop predictions for Dallas vs. New York here.

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Top 'Sunday Night Football' SGP picks

After simulating Cowboys vs. Giants and evaluating the lines at the best betting apps, SportsLine AI says Dak Prescott goes Under 260.5 passing yards (-114). Prescott has authored 14 straight wins over New York in games he's started and finished, but that doesn't mean he's been notably prolific versus the Giants. That's especially the case in away games, as he's been held under 260.5 passing yards in each of his last five road trips to the Giants. Prescott's averaged 181.6 yards over this span, and considering New York's defensive weakness, the Cowboys may lean more on the run on SNF.

New York ranked dead last in yards per rushing attempt allowed in 2025 and was second worst in total rushing yards given up. Dallas ran for at least 135 yards in both games versus New York last year, so expect the ground game to again be the focus. With Prescott taking a backseat, the AI model projects him to have 221.4 passing yards on average in a 4-star SNF prop. See which other SNF same-game parlay picks to make here.

How to make Giants vs. Cowboys SGP picks

The SportsLine Machine Learning Model has four other NFL props that are rated 4 stars or better, including saying that one player's receiving yardage prop line is about 20 yards off. You can only see the Machine Learning Model's Sunday Night Football NFL parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top same-game parlay picks you should target with your Cowboys vs. Giants predictions? Visit SportsLine now to see the Sunday Night Football SGP from the SportsLine Machine Learning Model and find out.