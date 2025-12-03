Thursday Night Football in Week 14 will pit the Detroit Lions against the Dallas Cowboys at Ford Field, and two dynamic offenses mean a lot of options for NFL anytime touchdown scorer bets. Jahmyr Gibbs leads the NFL in yards per carry (5.8) entering the week, and the dynamic running back has scored 44 touchdowns in 44 career regular-season games. You'll pay a steep price on Gibbs to score on Thursday, as the lowest price you'll find in the Lions vs. Cowboys anytime TD scorer odds is -200. However, he's still one of our top NFL anytime touchdown scorer picks for TNF.

Targeting NFL player props is one way to approach NFL odds at online sports betting sites for Thursday Night Football in Week 14. With NFL props available for almost every player in Cowboys vs. Lions at top online sportsbooks, SportsLine's proven computer model can help you find value to add to your Detroit vs. Dallas NFL picks.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 14 on a sizzling 49-33 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns. Now, it has revealed its top anytime touchdown picks for Lions vs. Cowboys.

Best Thursday Night Football anytime TD prop picks:



Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions (-200)

George Pickens, Cowboys (+125)

Jameson Williams, Lions (+105)

Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions (-200, bet365)

Gibbs went from a surprising first-round selection to arguably the most explosive running back in the NFL, and even with David Montgomery occasionally usurping some short-yardage work, he's had no problem finding the end zone throughout his career. He scored 11 times as a rookie, 20 times last season, and has 13 touchdowns in 12 games entering Thursday's matchup with the NFL's 20th-ranked run defense. The model predicts that Gibbs scores 0.96 touchdowns on average, while these odds imply a 66.6% chance to score.

George Pickens, Cowboys (+125, DraftKings)

Pickens was cast off by the Steelers and landed on a Cowboys roster that already has an established No. 1 receiver in CeeDee Lamb. However, he's been an ideal fit in Dallas and has already had the most productive season of his career through 12 games. He's already set new career-highs in receptions (73), receiving yards (1,142) and touchdowns (8), and in his last three games, he has 24 catches for 370 yards and two scores. The model predicts that he scores 0.56 touchdowns on average, while these odds imply a 44.4% chance to score.

Jameson Williams, Lions (+105, FanDuel)

Amon-Ra St. Brown exited in the first half of a 31-24 loss to the Packers with an ankle injury and did not return. Now his status for Thursday is in jeopardy, and Williams figures to be the focal point of the Detroit passing attack if St. Brown can't go. The speedster went on to set new career-highs with seven catches for 144 yards against Green Bay and also scored his 14th touchdown since the start of last season. The model predicts that he scores 0.63 touchdowns on average, while these odds imply a 48.8% chance to score.

