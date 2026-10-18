The Dallas Cowboys will look to rebound from a tough home loss when they take on the NFC rival Green Bay Packers on 'Sunday Night Football.' Dallas is coming off a 24-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while Green Bay cruised to a 31-7 win over the Chicago Bears in Week 5. The Cowboys (2-3), who have lost two of three, are 1-1 on the road this season. The Packers (3-2), who are second in the NFC North, are 1-1 on their home field in 2026. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET from Lambeau Field in Green Bay. The latest Cowboys vs. Packers odds have Green Bay as a 1-point favorite. The over/under for total points scored is 52.5. Green Bay is at -115 on the money line (risk $115 to win $100). Before making any Packers vs. Cowboys picks, be sure to see the 'Sunday Night Football' predictions' from SportsLine's proven model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on a 57-46 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has zoned in on Cowboys vs. Packers. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Packers vs. Cowboys:

Cowboys vs. Packers spread Packers -1 Cowboys vs. Packers over/under 52.5 points Cowboys vs. Packers money line Packers -115, Cowboys +101 Cowboys vs. Packers picks See picks at SportsLine Cowboys vs. Packers streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Cowboys vs. Packers predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Cowboys vs. Packers, the model is going Over 53 points at betting apps. The Over has hit in seven of the last 10 head-to-head matchups. It has also hit in nine of the last 10 Dallas games. The Over has gone 3-1 in Dallas games when the line is over 48 combined points. Dallas' defense has been suspect this season and is 31st in total yards allowed at 395.4. The Cowboys also give up 27.2 points per game, which is 25th overall.

Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love has been solid this season. In five starts, he has completed 60.5% of his passes for 1,408 yards and 10 touchdowns with three interceptions. His top target is wide receiver Christian Watson, who has 26 catches for 474 yards and six touchdowns with eight explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 81. Dallas is led by quarterback Dak Prescott. in five games, he is completing 67.2% of his passes for 1,381 yards and nine touchdowns with three interceptions. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is his top target. He has 39 receptions for 507 yards and four touchdowns.

The model projects 54 combined points as the Over hits 52% of the time. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make 'Sunday Night Football' picks

In addition to going Over, the model also says one side of the spread hits in 60% of simulations. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who covers in Cowboys vs. Packers, and which side of the spread hits 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Cowboys vs. Packers spread you need to jump, all from the model that's on a 57-46 run on top-rated picks since 2024, and find out.