An NFC matchup on 'Sunday Night Football' will see the Dallas Cowboys visiting the Green Bay Packers at 8:20 p.m. ET. These teams played to a 40-40 tie last year, so a Packers vs. Cowboys SGP may lean heavily on the Overs for a number of NFL player props. Dak Prescott, Javonte Williams, CeeDee Lamb, Jordan Love and Tucker Kraft are just some of the offensive stars that can be included in your 'SNF' same-game parlay as these teams meet for the 41st time. New to sports trading? Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

The Green Bay trio of Kraft, Christian Watson and Matthew Golden all share the same NFL prop line of 4.5 receptions. Meanwhile, Dallas' dynamic duo has a higher bar, with George Pickens at 5.5 and Lamb at 6.5. One shouldn't forget about the defenses each pass catcher is facing when laying NFL prop bets as the Packers field the No. 5 pass defense, while Dallas ranks 21st. Before locking in any Cowboys vs. Packers picks for your 'Sunday Night Football' SGP, be sure to see the Packers vs. Cowboys prop predictions powered by SportsLine's Machine Learning AI.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop to give you an edge at NFL betting sites.

Now, the model has analyzed Cowboys vs. Packers on 'Sunday Night Football' and locked in confident rated prop bets for an NFL SGP you can lock in at betting sites. You can only see the Machine Learning Model player prop predictions for Dallas vs. Green Bay here.

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Top 'Sunday Night Football' SGP picks

After simulating Packers vs. Cowboys and evaluating the lines at the best betting apps, SportsLine AI says Packers wideout Matthew Golden goes Over 65.5 receiving yards (-114) in a 4.5-star NFL prop. The wideout has eclipsed his receiving yardage bar in four of his last five games, averaging 79.4 yards over this stretch. The 2025 first rounder is coming off the best game of his career with 6 catches for 123 yards last Sunday, both career highs. That came against Chicago's No. 12 pass defense, while the Cowboys are 21st in defending through the air.

Dallas gave up a season high of 335 passing yards in its last road game at Houston, allowing multiple wideouts to have 85-plus receiving yards. With Watson -- who has 13 touchdowns over his last 13 games -- drawing most of Dallas' attention, Golden should exploit single coverage. The AI model foresees him having 85.1 receiving yards on average, making this an NFL prop pick worthy of your 'SNF' SGP. See which other SNF same-game parlay picks to make here.

How to make Packers vs. Cowboys SGP picks

The SportsLine Machine Learning Model has six other NFL props that are rated 4.5 stars or better, including multiple that return plus money. You can only see the Machine Learning Model's Sunday Night Football NFL parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top same-game parlay picks you should target with your Cowboys vs. Packers predictions? Visit SportsLine now to see the Sunday Night Football SGP from the SportsLine Machine Learning Model and find out.