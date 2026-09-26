The second of nine international matchups across seven countries and four continents features the Baltimore Ravens against the Dallas Cowboys at Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Sunday afternoon in Week 3. Baltimore is coming off a 24-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints this past Sunday, while Dallas cruised to a 37-20 win over the Washington Commanders. The Ravens (1-1), who finished second in the AFC North at 8-9 a year ago, are 1-1 in international games. The Cowboys (1-1), who were second in the NFC East at 7-9-1 in 2025, are 1-0 in international games. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after $10 in trades:

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. The latest Cowboys vs. Ravens odds have Baltimore as 3.5-point favorites, while the over/under for total points scored is 52.5. Before making any Ravens vs. Cowboys picks or 2026 NFL Week 3 predictions, be sure to see the 2026 NFL Brazil game predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on a 53-41 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has zoned in on Ravens vs. Cowboys. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Cowboys vs. Ravens:

Ravens vs. Cowboys spread Baltimore -3.5 Ravens vs. Cowboys over/under 53.5 points Ravens vs. Cowboys money line Baltimore -176, Dallas +148 Ravens vs. Cowboys picks See picks at SportsLine Ravens vs. Cowboys streaming Paramount+

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Top Ravens vs. Cowboys predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Ravens vs. Cowboys, the model is going Over 53.5 points at betting apps. The Ravens and Cowboys boast strong offenses with Baltimore averaging 29 points and Dallas 28.5 per game. In the last five head-to-head meetings, the Over has gone 4-1. The Over has also hit in nine of Dallas' last 10 games. It is 6-4 over Baltimore's last 10 games, including 4-1 over the past five.

Quarterback Dak Prescott is off to a solid start to the season, completing 73.8% of his passes for 454 yards and six touchdowns with just one interception. His top target is CeeDee Lamb, who has 13 receptions for 197 yards and three touchdowns.

Baltimore, meanwhile, is led by quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has completed 67.9% of his passes for 559 yards and two touchdowns with one pick. Running back Derrick Henry powers the ground attack, carrying 40 times for 212 yards and four touchdowns. The model projects 54 combined points, giving slight value to the Over. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Ravens vs. Cowboys picks

In addition to going Over, the model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who covers in Ravens vs. Cowboys, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Ravens vs. Cowboys spread you need to jump, all from the model that's on a 53-41 run on top-rated picks since 2024, and find out.