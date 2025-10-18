It's an NFC East showdown on Sunday when the Dallas Cowboys (2-3-1) host the Washington Commanders (3-3). Dallas comes off an embarrassing defeat at the hands of the Carolina Panthers, while Washington suffered a narrow loss to the Chicago Bears. Both teams will be looking to get back on track. Superstar receiver CeeDee Lamb will make his return for the Cowboys. The Commanders will be without top wideout Terry McLaurin, while Deebo Samuel is questionable. With all that in mind, which NFL player props should you back for this divisional rivalry game? We've identified three best bets for Cowboys vs. Commanders.

We'll be using odds from FanDuel Sportsbook to look at top NFL player props for this game. Check out the SportsLine Projection Model's forecast for the entire Cowboys-Commanders game, including more player props. For those new to NFL betting, check out our NFL betting guide.

Top Commanders at Cowboys props:

Dak Prescott Over 269.5 passing yards (-114)

CeeDee Lamb Over 6.5 receptions (+100)

Zach Ertz anytime touchdown scorer (+105)

Dak Prescott Over 269.5 passing yards

Washington isn't as bad as Dallas against the pass (the Cowboys are the worst in the league), but the Commanders are weak through the air. Prescott is having a strong season, and with this game having all the hallmarks of a shootout, expect Dak to air it out early and often -- especially with Lamb back in the fold. The SportsLine Projection Model forecasts 304.3 passing yards for Prescott.

CeeDee Lamb Over 6.5 receptions

This is exactly the kind of game Lamb should take over. The Cowboys will be eager to integrate the all-world wideout back into the offense, and with George Pickens demanding attention, the Washington secondary won't be able to allocate all its resources towards stopping Lamb. Look for a big game from CeeDee. The model has Lamb at 7.8 catches.

Zach Ertz anytime touchdown scorer

The veteran tight end already has three touchdowns this year. With McLaurin sidelined and Samuel questionable, Jayden Daniels will need as many weapons as possible. He's shown a connection with Ertz. Washington should have little trouble getting into the red zone against the porous Dallas defense, and Daniels will look for his tight end once they get there.