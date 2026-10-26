NFC East rivals will try to get back on track when they meet on Monday Night Football to wrap up Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season. It'll be the Dallas Cowboys heading to Lincoln Financial Field to face the Philadelphia Eagles, and both teams are trying to stay competitive in a division where no one has pulled away. The Cowboys have lost two in a row, while the Eagles are on a four-game losing streak. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.

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We know Dallas' offense can be explosive, and even though the Eagles are without Jalen Hurts, they are expected to get Saquon Barkley back. They'll have no option but to try to keep pace with the Cowboys, so there could be plenty of touchdowns in this one. We'll go over the best anytime touchdown scorer picks for Cowboys vs. Eagles on Monday, with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. If you're looking for more insights on this game, head to SportsLine and see the latest predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

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Cowboys vs. Eagles anytime touchdown scorer props

George Pickens (+160)

Saquon Barkley (+105)

George Pickens (+160)

Pickens has just one touchdown in 2026, a far cry from his nine scores in 2025. The receiver has been inconsistent with his effort and was even called out a bit by Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer. However, there's no denying his talent and ability. I expect Pickens to be involved as Dallas tries to get out of this funk, and he presents excellent opportunities as a 1-on-1 threat, especially near the end zone.

Saquon Barkley (+105)

Tanner McKee looked alright in his first game taking over for Hurts, and quarterbacks tend to get better as they gain reps in practice. The Eagles should be able to move the ball against this Cowboys defense, which ranks 30th in yards allowed per game and 25th in points allowed per game. Barkley started the week with a limited session, and if all goes well, he is expected to suit up. He's the most dynamic player on this Philadelphia offense when healthy, and even though he only has four career touchdowns against the Cowboys, this defense is among the worst he'll face all season.