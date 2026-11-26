The Dallas Cowboys (5-6) are a fixture of the NFL's Thanksgiving Day schedule, and this year Dallas will host the Philadelphia Eagles (3-7) for an NFC East rivalry game. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys won the first matchup with the Eagles this season, capturing a 38-21 victory on the road in Week 7. We're going over everything bettors need to know to be prepared to make Cowboys vs. Eagles picks. Detailed Eagles vs. Cowboys odds are provided below, and we're offering insights from the SportsLine Projection Model. Make NFL predictions at Kalshi with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 bonus:

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season on a 68-53 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Cowboys vs. Eagles betting odds (via DraftKings)

Cowboys vs. Eagles money line: Cowboys -450, Eagles +351 Cowboys vs. Eagles Over/Under: 47.5 (Over -116, Under -103) Cowboys vs. Eagles spread: Cowboys -8.5

Eagles vs. Cowboys betting preview

The New York Giants (6-3-1) are the unlikely leaders of the NFC East entering Week 12, but the Dallas Cowboys are hanging on for dear life coming off a win over the Titans last week. The Dallas offense is unquestionably one of the NFL's best, as the Cowboys rank fourth in the NFL in scoring, seventh in total offense and second in passing yards. Dak Prescott leads the league with 3,049 passing yards, and he's thrown for at least 300 yards and multiple touchdowns in three consecutive games.

However, the Dallas defense remains a major stain on the franchise. The Cowboys are 29th in the NFL in points allowed and 31st in yards allowed. They've failed to hold any opponent they've faced in 2026 below 20 points, and that's good news for a Philadelphia offense that was struggling even before the offense was beset with injuries. The Eagles rank last in the NFL in total offense and 31st in scoring, but the defense has been turning the corner of late and anchored last week's win.

Philly's defense has only allowed 498 yards of total offense in its last two games and forced the Steelers to play from behind the sticks most of the game in Week 11. The Eagles recorded five sacks and limited Pittsburgh to 5-of-17 on third-down conversions in the victory. Saquon Barkley rushed for 75 yards and a touchdown in the victory, and he's now rushed for a touchdown in each of his last four games. Philadelphia is now 2-8 against the spread, and Dallas is 5-5-1 against the number on the season. Spend $5+ on Cowboys vs. Eagles in Week 12 with the latest DraftKings promo code and get a $200 bonus and 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

Cowboys vs. Eagles picks, prediction

Dallas -8.5

Philadelphia's win last week was a story of perseverance, but none of the offensive issues were addressed. The Eagles only mustered 214 yards of total offense, and they've been held to fewer than 270 yards in seven of 10 games this season. Meanwhile, the Cowboys can't be stopped right now offensively, as they've scored 91 points in the last two weeks and have averaged 475.7 yards over their last three games. Javonte Williams rushed for 155 yards and a score in a Week 7 win over Philadelphia on Monday Night Football, and CeeDee Lamb caught two touchdown passes while George Pickens caught one. The model predicts that Dallas covers the spread in well over 50% of simulations.