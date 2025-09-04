The 2025 NFL Kickoff Game will feature two bitter rivals facing off when the Philadelphia Eagles host the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday. The Eagles enter the 2025 NFL season as the defending Super Bowl champions, while the Cowboys will try to reach the postseason after a disappointing 7-10 campaign in 2024. Thursday's matchup marks the first Week 1 meeting between these NFC East rivals since 2000.

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The Eagles are favored by 8.5 points in the latest Eagles vs. Cowboys odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 48.5. Before making any Cowboys vs. Eagles picks, make sure you check out the NFL picks from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model went 31-15 on top-rated picks in 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has zoned in on Eagles vs. Cowboys. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Cowboys vs. Eagles:

Cowboys vs. Eagles spread Eagles -8.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Cowboys vs. Eagles over/under 48.5 points Cowboys vs. Eagles money line Philadelphia -439, Dallas +381



Here are SportsLine model's best bets for Cowboys vs. Eagles:

The Eagles are 11-0 in their last 11 games at home, while the Cowboys are just 1-4 against the spread in their last five games played in September. In addition, the Cowboys are 1-5 ATS in their previous six games on the road against Philadelphia. The Eagles recorded a 41-7 win over the Cowboys at home in 2024 despite Jalen Hurts being out of the lineup. The model projects the Eagles (-8.5) will cover the spread in 58% of simulations on Thursday.

These two rivals tend to play high-scoring affairs when they square off. In fact, the total has gone Over in seven of Philadelphia's last nine games against Dallas. The total has gone Over in four of Dallas' previous five games on the road. The Eagles featured the league's second-ranked rushing offense last season, averaging 179.3 yards per game. Philadelphia's rushing attack could have similar success on Thursday after the Cowboys traded superstar Micah Parsons this offseason. The Over hits in 68% of simulations, according to the SportsLine Projection Model.

