Cowboys vs. Falcons in Week 9: Game preview, best bet and odds

WHO Dallas Cowboys vs. Atlanta Falcons WHEN Sunday, November 3, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. ET WHERE Mercedes-Benz Stadium | Atlanta, Georgia HOW FOX

The Dallas Cowboys are looking to snap a two-game losing streak when they visit the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9. They could get some reinforcements back from injury to help their cause, as two former All-Pros on defense have a chance to return this week.

Cornerback DaRon Bland has missed the whole season with a broken foot, while edge rusher Micah Parsons has missed the last three games with a high ankle sprain. Both players were reportedly close to playing last week and would be a big boost to the Cowboys’ struggling defense if they are able to return for this matchup.

The Falcons have rebounded from a 1-2 start to win four of their last five games after outlasting the Buccaneers last week, 31-26. That win put them alone atop the NFC South and in the driver’s seat to win the division since they now own the tiebreaker over the Bucs.

This game has shootout potential with the highest over/under line of all the Week 9 games. Here are the current betting odds for Cowboys vs. Falcons at some of the best online sportsbooks. These odds are current as of the most recent update of this article and will be updated as gameday approaches.

Market FanDuel DraftKings BetMGM Cowboys spread +2.5 (-105) +2.5 (-108) +2.5 (-105) Falcons spread -2.5 (-115) -2.5 (-112) -2.5 (-115) Cowboys moneyline +126 +120 +120 Falcons moneyline -146 -142 -145 Over Over 51.5 (-115) Over 52 (-108) Over 52 (-110) Under Under 51.5 (-105) Under 52 (-112) Under 52 (-110)

Why bet on the Cowboys

Whether it’s due to injuries, coaching, or simply a lack of talent, the Cowboys have been one of the most disappointing teams of the first half of the 2024 NFL season. A team that won its division last year and entered the season with the sixth-best odds to make the playoffs (-210, BetMGM) is now a longshot to play in the postseason with odds at +300.

That doesn’t provide much reason for optimism as they face a strong playoff contender on the road this week. But it does mean that they will be playing with a degree of desperation, which is one of the only reasons to consider betting on them in this matchup.

Dallas is a proud franchise (even if it doesn’t have much recent success to be proud of) and is feeling the pressure of its 3-4 start. It knows this is practically a must-win game, especially with a crucial division game with the Eagles coming up next week. Both the Eagles (-7.5 vs. Jaguars) and the Commanders (-3.5 at Giants) are strong favorites to win this week, and the Cowboys can ill afford to fall even further back in the standings if they want any chance of salvaging their season.

That type of desperation can lead to unpredictable outcomes. Before the season began, it would not have been crazy to expect the Cowboys to be small favorites in this game. So is it really that crazy now to think that they could cover the spread as 2.5-point underdogs, or potentially pull off an upset?

Dallas has the offensive firepower to exploit the Falcons’ pass defense, which is 27th in the league in DVOA and 24th in EPA. Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb showed late in last week’s game against the 49ers that they can still punish good defenses through the air. They connected for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, and Lamb finished with his best game of the season – 13 catches for 146 yards. It was a performance reminiscent of last year’s dominant campaign, when Lamb led the league in receptions and averaged nearly 103 yards per game.

Those two touchdowns came in what was basically garbage time – the Cowboys were trailing by two scores each time – but it could still give Prescott and Lamb some momentum and confidence entering this game. That connection might be all the Cowboys need to keep up with the Falcons’ offense in a likely high-scoring affair, and the potential returns of Parsons and Bland could give the team just enough of a boost defensively to give it the edge in this game.

Why bet on the Falcons

Based on the numbers, the Falcons should probably be slightly bigger favorites in this game. They are 12th in DVOA and 16th in net EPA, while the Cowboys are 26th and 29th, respectively, in those categories.

After accounting for the one to two points that teams typically get on the spread for home-field advantage, the current betting lines imply the Falcons are only one or two points better than the Cowboys on a neutral field. Such a wide gap in two of the best all-around advanced football metrics should be worth more than a point or two.

Atlanta is also built to exploit the Cowboys’ biggest weakness, which is its run defense. Dallas is dead last in run defense, allowing 154.6 rushing yards per game on 4.8 yards per carry (27th). It is also 29th in DVOA, dead last in EPA, and 31st in success rate against the run. The Falcons’ rushing offense is 6th in DVOA, 13th in EPA and 6th in success rate.

With a talented running back like Bijan Robinson and an excellent No. 2 option in Tyler Allgeier, the Falcons should have plenty of success running on the Cowboys. That will give them a huge advantage in this matchup, especially if they are defending a lead late in the game.

The ground game may be Atlanta’s biggest advantage, but it also has a big edge through the air. Its passing offense is 11th in DVOA and 10th in EPA, while the Cowboys’ passing defense is 28th and 25th, respectively, in those categories. Any way you look at it, the Falcons’ offense should be able to move the ball easily on the Cowboys.

The biggest concern with betting on the Falcons is the pass defense struggling to slow down Prescott, Lamb, and the rest of the Dallas pass catchers like Jake Ferguson and Jalen Tolbert. While that is a legitimate concern, the Cowboys’ lack of an effective rushing attack will allow the Falcons to drop extra defenders into coverage, which should help with avoiding explosive plays.

Overall, the Falcons should have just enough defense and more than enough offense to be able to win this game by more than a field goal.

Best bet for Cowboys vs. Falcons: Falcons -2.5 (-110, Caesars)

It’s just too hard to trust the Cowboys right now, even if they get back Parsons and/or Bland this week. Neither of those players will do enough to help them slow down Robinson and Allgeier on the ground, which is the biggest mismatch in this game. Even if the Cowboys are playing with some desperation, that is not enough to overcome the talent disparity in this matchup.

