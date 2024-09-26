The Cowboys are currently 6-point favorites at most sportsbooks. See what bookmakers have to say about the betting action for TNF

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

The Dallas Cowboys are 6-point road favorites at the New York Giants on Thursday night in an important NFC East matchup. It’s the first game of Week 3, after a Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season that saw underdogs of 5.5 points or greater go 5-1 against the spread, with five outright victories.

The Cowboys (+1.5) were down 28-6 in their Week 3 game at home against the Baltimore Ravens, before making it close down the stretch and losing 28-25. The Giants (+6.5) beat a struggling Cleveland Browns team 21-15 in a big road upset on Sunday.

Read Review Bet $5, Get $200 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). New customer only. Must be physically present in AZ/CO/DC/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/KY/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN

/VA/VT/WV/WY only. Void in ONT/OR/NH and where prohibited. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new customer only. Min. $5 deposit. Min. $5 bet. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Offer ends 10/31/24 at 11:59 PM ET. Terms: draftkings.com/sportsbook. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Data & text rates may apply GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

The bets and overall money on the spread have favored the Cowboys at top sportsbooks, as 77% of wagers and 77% of the money is on Dallas -6 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

At BetMGM, the story is similar, with 78% of the bets and 85% of the total dollars wagered on Dallas -6.

Bettors have favored the over 45.5 points on the total in this game, with 63% of bets and 67% of the money at DraftKings on the over.

We checked in with a few bookmakers to see where the betting action has been.

Read Review Up To $1,500 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only. First Bet Offer for new customers only. Min. first deposit of $10. Subject to eligibility requirements. Rewards are non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 7 days. Bonus bets amount equals lost stake up to $1500. Must be physically located in NC, NJ, IN, WV, DC, CO, PA, MI, IA, AZ, LA, TN, IL, VA, MD, MS, WY, MA, KS, OH, or KY. Void where prohibited. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. See BetMGM.com for Terms. US promotional offers not available in Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico. Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Data & text rates may apply. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA).

Thomas Gable, sportsbook director at The Borgata in New Jersey: No real movement in this one. We opened Cowboys -5.5, which is where we sit. Total moved up from 44.5 to 45. We attract Giants money, so we’re going to be fine, but it’s been early Cowboys money, all recreational money. I’ve downgraded Dallas 1.5 points from their opening power rating, while the Giants are about a half-point lower. I had the Cowboys ninth initially and now they’re 13th.

Duane Colucci, sportsbook manager at Rampart Casino in Las Vegas: “Some Over money, but good two-way so far on the game itself. We took a $22,000 Giants +5 bet on Monday morning, but Cowboys money trickling in. We are the lowest in town at Dallas -5.”