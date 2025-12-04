Thursday Night Football in Week 14 of the 2025 NFL season sees two of the best offenses in the league facing off with the Dallas Cowboys heading to the Motor City to clash with the Detroit Lions. Dak Prescott has the Cowboys on a three-game winning streak with the league's second-best scoring offense, while Jared Goff's Lions are right behind Dallas at third in scoring offense. The Lions have dropped three of their last five games but remain a contender in the NFC.

We'll take a look at the best Prescott and Goff player props for Cowboys vs. Lions in Week 14 with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook and recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model. Head to SportsLine for a full game forecast for Cowboys vs. Lions and more NFL player prop recommendations.

Passing yards props

Dak Prescott: 265.5 (Over -112, Under -112)

Jared Goff: 249.5 (Over -113, Under -111)

Top pick: Dak Prescott Under 265.5 passing yards (4.5 stars)

Prescott's consensus line is at 269.5 and the model projects him for 231.8 passing yards. Despite the Cowboys firing on all cylinders over the last three weeks and Prescott logging at least 266 yards in all three of those games, the model sees the Lions containing the Cowboys quarterback on Thursday night.

Passing attempts props

Dak Prescott: 35.5 (Over -113, Under -113)

Jared Goff: 31.5 (Over -121, Under -105)

Top pick: Dak Prescott Under 35.5 attempts (3.5 stars)

It's surprising to see this projection from the model in a potential shootout, especially since this isn't a short week for either team. Prescott has gone Over this particular line in three of his last four games, and the Cowboys are 2-1 in those contests. Dallas has a better chance of winning when Prescott throws the ball more. The SportsLine model has Prescott at 32.8 attempts on Thursday.

Passing touchdowns props

Dak Prescott: 1.5 (Over -168, Under +131)

Jared Goff: 1.5 (Over -215, Under +167)

Top pick: Dak Prescott Under 1.5 passing TDs (4.5 stars)

The model is high on the Lions being able to contain Prescott, who has thrown for two or more touchdown passes in eight games this season, including each of the last three. Detroit ranks 17th in passing yards allowed per game, so the Lions aren't exactly a lockdown unit when it comes to the air. Prescott is projected for 1.3 passing touchdowns on Thursday.