It's a critical battle with playoff implications, so the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions will lean on their offensive playmakers when the teams meet at Ford Field for Thursday Night Football in NFL Week 14. Two of those stars will be in the backfield, as the Lions' Jahmyr Gibbs, fourth in the NFL with 1,019 rushing yards, and the Cowboys' Javonte Williams (955 yards, sixth) try to carry their teams to an important victory. Dallas (6-5-1) comes off consecutive impressive outings, beating Kansas City on Thanksgiving and the Eagles in Week 12. The Lions (7-5) dropped a decision to the rival Packers on Turkey Day and look to bounce back this week at home.

Gibbs and Williams will be popular players when it comes to NFL player props on Thursday, so which running back should you back when it comes to rushing yards and carries props? The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has issued its top picks for both of these props and shared which playmaking running back to target. All odds and lines are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Want more Lions vs. Cowboys betting analysis and insights? Check out the SportsLine game forecast for Thursday Night Football, which includes player prop recommendations and expert best bets.

Rushing yards props

Jahmyr Gibbs: 76.5 (Over -114, Under -114)

Javonte Williams: 65.5 (Over -114, Under -114)

Top pick: Jahmyr Gibbs Over 76.5 rushing yards (3.5 stars)

Gibbs is one of four running backs in the NFL who have hit the 1,000-yard mark this season, and he has home-run potential every time he touches the ball. Thanksgiving was rough on the Lions, who lost to the rival Packers 31-24, and Gibbs was held to 68 yards despite getting 20 carries. But Gibbs went wild with 219 yards the previous week against the Giants, breaking off TD runs of 69 and 49 yards. The Cowboys are allowing 4.7 yards per carry, tied for sixth-most in the league, so Gibbs should be able to break off some chunk plays.

Rushing attempts props

Jahymyr Gibbs: 15.5 (Over -114, Under -114)

Javonte Williams: 16.5 (Over -106, Under -125)

Top pick: Jahmyr Gibbs Over 15.5 carries (3.5 stars)

The model is showing an edge on the Over here, with its projection anticipating 17.6 carries for Gibbs. The third-year pro split carries with David Montgomery in last season's 47-9 victory in Dallas, with each getting 12 attempts and combining for 143 rushing yards. However, Montgomery has 19 total carries over the past three games as the Lions lean on their playmaker, and that should continue in this critical showdown.