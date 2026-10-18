Week 6 has another loaded day of NFL action on Sunday, and things wrap up at historic Lambeau Field when the Green Bay Packers host the Dallas Cowboys. Despite some major inconsistencies on offense thus far, the Packers are 3-2 to begin 2026 after beating Chicago 31-7 last week. The Cowboys are 2-3 and have had a lot of time to stew on a shocking upset loss to Tampa Bay last Thursday. Ahead of this Cowboys vs. Packers clash, who are the NFL best bets to find the end zone on Sunday Night Football? We have two anytime touchdown prop betting picks for Sunday Night Football, one for each team, including a receiver who has had a nose for the end zone in 2026. Get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Sunday Night Football kickoff time is set for 8:20 p.m. ET at Lambeau Field. If you want to try NFL betting on player props and anytime touchdown scorers, you should first check out our two picks at DraftKings Sportsbook. Bet on NFL player props and more with the FanDuel promo code to get a $200 bonus and 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

For more prop betting options, expert picks and full model simulations of Cowboys vs. Packers on Sunday Night Football, check out SportsLine before you start making picks at the best betting apps.

Cowboys vs. Packers anytime touchdown scorer props

George Pickens (+150)

After a quiet start to 2026 by the standard he set last season, Pickens finally had a breakout game last Thursday against the Bucs. The star receiver hauled in nine of 13 targets for 130 yards and his first touchdown of 2026. CeeDee Lamb missed time that game, which caused an uptick in looks for Pickens, but even if Lamb is back, Pickens has a good chance to find the end zone. He's an electric big-play guy and has had 8+ targets three times this year. Look for Dallas to keep him more involved on Sunday. Bet on NFL player props and more at DraftKings, where new users get $200 in bonus bets and 3 months of NBA League Pass after spending $5 or more:

Christian Watson (+120)

For as rough as the Packers' offense has looked at times this year, Watson has shined. He's fifth in the NFL in receiving yards at 474, and his six receiving touchdowns are second to Seattle's Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Watson is a dynamic big-play receiver, and he's already just one score away from tying his career high. Watson has scored in all but one game this season, and against Dallas' leaky defense and secondary, you have to figure Jordan Love is going to pepper him with looks all game long. Bet on Week 6 NFL games with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets: