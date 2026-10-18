The early slate of games in Week 6 wasn't loaded with the most attractive options, but at least two of the more explosive offenses were saved for Sunday night with the Cowboys visiting the Packers in what promises to be an extremely fun shootout in Green Bay on Sunday Night Football to end the day's action. Bet on Sunday Night Football at DraftKings, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after they spend $5+:

We won't get a Micah Parsons revenge game here, but that's OK: without Parsons, the Packers defense looks extremely pedestrian and now faces off against an extremely explosive offense led by Dak Prescott. The Cowboys can't stop anyone either, so we should be getting a whole bunch of up and down the field in this one. Get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades by claiming the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 here:

Best bets for Sunday Night Football

Cowboys +1.5

Whenever there's a high-scoring game, I'm going to take the points, even if the points in this case is basically a point. The Packers shredded the Bears last week and people are very high on them at the moment. The Cowboys were just embarrassed by the Buccaneers in Week 5, and as such with a short spread like this at home, I think the majority of the public will be all over the Packers in this one at home. But I like Dallas in a classic bounceback spot for the Cowboys and a classic letdown spot for the Packers. The Dallas offense can really hum, and the Packers shouldn't be able to slow them down. I think you maybe see a more stout defensive effort from the Cowboys than people expect as well.

Sunday Night Football player props

Christian Watson Over 76.5 receiving yards (-113, FanDuel)

Watson is just a flat-out monster. He might be close to a top-five wideout in the NFL right now and is enjoying an incredible breakout season. He now gets a very mid pass defense and a quarterback who is willing to sling the ball down the field. I love this spot for him and would not be opposed to laddering up to 100 receiving yards (or more if you're feeling frisky).

Javonte Williams Over 16.5 carries (-122, FanDuel)

The Cowboys would love nothing more than to pound the ball against the Packers and let Javonte Williams cook. I'm fairly confident they can be successful with it, but I am extremely confident they will at the very least try and let their workhorse tote the rock as much as possible. They'll sling the ball plenty, I'm sure, but they are not afraid to feed Javonte, especially down near the goal line. Bet on NFL player props and more at BetMGM:

Sunday Night Football anytime touchdowns

Matthew Golden (+170, DraftKings)

The explosion of Christian Watson has caused defenses to shift their focus, and that has allowed Matthew Golden to really come along in his second season. Matt LaFleur's been dialing up some red-zone plays for him as well, and I think the Cowboys will force the Packers to throw near the goal line some. Golden's also a deep threat of course and this price is nice.

CeeDee Lamb (+120, DraftKings)

Yeah it's extremely chalky but I don't mind! If you're going to give me CeeDee Lamb to score a touchdown in prime time at plus money I'm going to dabble. We got the Pickens Game last time out, and now it's Lamb's turn to eat in prime time.