The Week 6 NFL schedule continues when the Green Bay Packers host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. Dallas has lost three of its first five games, and it is looking to bounce back from a 24-16 loss to Tampa Bay in primetime last Thursday. The Packers are 1.5-point favorites in the Packers vs. Cowboys odds, while the over/under is 53.5 points. Packers quarterback Jordan Love's over/under for total passing yards is 274.5. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 here now and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Kickoff for Cowboys vs. Packers is set for 8:20 p.m. ET at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. SportsLine's team of NFL experts have analyzed SNF and revealed their Packers vs. Cowboys prediction, and you can also read our NFL betting preview for Sunday Night Football. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after $10 in trades:

Packers vs. Cowboys betting preview

Green Bay has won three of its last four games, including an emphatic 31-7 win over division rival Chicago last week. The Packers forced five turnovers, and quarterback Jordan Love racked up 367 passing yards. They are facing the Cowboys for the first time since the teams played to a 40-40 tie in Week 4 last season.

Dallas is coming off a 24-16 loss to Tampa Bay last week, as it was outscored 17-0 in the third quarter. The Cowboys are under the .500 mark through five games for the first time since 2020, but all three losses have come by one score. Green Bay is a 1.5-point home favorite in the Packers vs. Cowboys odds, while the over/under is 53.5. Claim $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Cowboys vs. Packers picks, best bets

Packers -1.5 (-110)

Matthew Golden Over 64.5 receiving yards (-113)

Packers -1.5 (-110)

"The Cowboys are on extra rest coming off an embarrassing outright loss as huge favorites, and while this may be a good bounceback spot, I'm still going to back a team with a good offense at home against Dallas' terrible defense when I only have to lay a point," SportsLine expert R.J. White said. "Both teams played the Jalon Daniels Bucs in the last two weeks, with Green Bay winning on the road and Dallas losing at home. The Packers' offensive line seems to be coming together, helping the offense to its best game of the year last week, and the defense has allowed more than 300 yards just once. The Cowboys are just 7-12-1 ATS as road 'dogs outdoors since 2020 with only five outright wins in that stretch." Bet on Cowboys vs. Packers at bet365 with bonus code CBSBET365 and get $200 in bonus bets after betting $10:

Matthew Golden Over 64.5 receiving yards (-113)

"Golden is having a breakout season and it's certainly reflected in his receiving yard props, but I don't think the number is high enough considering the matchup," SportsLine expert Sia Nejad said. "This game is slated for 50+ points and Jordan Love is slated for 270+ pass yards to a condensed pass catching group of Watson, Golden and Kraft. Look for Golden to be all over the field and to continue his trajectory of getting targets, and perhaps, more efficiency against this Cowboy secondary." Use the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets when wagering on Sunday Night Football: