A pair of third-place NFL teams clash on Sunday when the Dallas Cowboys visit the Carolina Panthers. Dallas is fourth in the league in points scored per game (30.2), but also fourth in points conceded per game (30.8). That shoddy defense has kept the Cowboys from truly taking off, much as the struggles of quarterback Bryce Young have done for Carolina. It now seems fairly conclusive that the Panthers made a mistake when they drafted Young first overall, and the franchise remains lost in the doldrums. Both teams will view each other as chances to pick up a win. But which player props offer the most value for Cowboys vs. Panthers?

The SportsLine projection model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and has graded individual player props on a 0 through 5 star scale based on each player's average across the simulations. We've selected three props for bettors to consider.

We'll be using odds from FanDuel Sportsbook and DraftKings Sportsbook to look at our top props for this game.

Top Cowboys vs. Panthers props:

Dak Prescott Under 247.5 passing yards (4 stars)

Tetairoa McMillan Over 70.5 receiving yards (3.5 stars)

Dak Prescott Under 247.5 passing yards (4 stars)

Prescott has hit five Unders in his last five road games and averaged 210.4 passing yards in those outings. The Panthers have conceded an average of 204.4 passing yards per game this season, and if the Cowboys jump out to a lead (in part because of the lackluster Carolina offense), they'll likely start running the ball more. The model projects Prescott to throw for 238.5 yards.

The same stipulations apply to Pickens here, who has hit his Under in four of his last five road games against opponents with losing records. The Cowboys have little trouble putting points on the board, which may take touches away from Pickens and put the rock in Javonte Williams' hands. The model projects 3.3 catches for Pickens.

Tetairoa McMillan Over 70.5 receiving yards (3.5 stars)

One of the few bright spots in the Carolina offense, McMillan has developed a connection with Young. The rookie has hit his Over in three of his last five games, and one imagines the Panthers will be forced to air it out while trying to keep pace with Dallas. The model forecasts 82 yards for McMillan.