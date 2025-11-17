Any time that the Dallas Cowboys play, you can expect fireworks. Dallas has one of the most dynamic offenses in the NFL this season, but it also fields one of the worst defenses in terms of yards, scoring and pass defense. That could be just what the doctor ordered for the Las Vegas Raiders, who have had a disastrous offense in the first year with Pete Carroll as head coach and Geno Smith under center. The Raiders host the Cowboys on Monday Night Football this week.

All eyes will be on the passing game this week, and each team has a top weapon that every other team wishes they could have. For Dallas, that's star receiver CeeDee Lamb. Despite missing three full games and essentially all of one other contest, Lamb has 491 receiving yards in five full games played as he continues to be one of the most dangerous weapons in the NFL. For Vegas, second-year tight end Brock Bowers is always worth watching. After a record-setting rookie season last year, Bowers has seen his production dip due in part to injury, but he still has 383 yards and three scores in six games, including a 12-catch, 127-yard and three-touchdown outburst two weeks ago.

So which of these star pass catchers is worth backing when making NFL player prop bets for Monday Night Football this week? We've used the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, to sort out the best player props for Lamb and Bowers. All odds and lines are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Want more Cowboys vs. Raiders betting analysis and insights? Check out the SportsLine game forecast for Monday Night Football, which includes player prop recommendations and expert best bets.

Receiving yards props

CeeDee Lamb: 88.5 (Over -110, Under -114)

Brock Bowers: 75.5 (Over -113, Under -111)

Top pick: Brock Bowers Under 75.5 receiving yards (4 stars)

Dallas' pass defense has been a mess all year long, but the Cowboys haven't been all that bad against opposing tight ends, allowing an average of six receptions for 55.56 yards per game to tight ends this season. The model has Bowers going Under his receiving yards prop with a projection of 53.6. He's gone Under this prop in four of his last five home games when the Raiders were underdogs. His consensus line in 73.5.

Receptions props

CeeDee Lamb: 6.5 (Over -130, Under +102)

Brock Bowers: 6.5 (Over -111, Under -115)

Top pick: Brock Bowers Under 6.5 receptions (4 stars)

The model is sticking with another Bowers Under here, projecting the star tight end to catch 4.2 passes against the Cowboys. Bowers has gone Under 6.5 receptions in all but one of his six games played this year.