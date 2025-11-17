Two iconic franchises will square off to conclude Week 11 on Monday Night Football when the Dallas Cowboys head to Sin City to take on the Las Vegas Raiders. The Cowboys are coming off a bye week, while the Raiders have struggled despite the arrival of head coach Pete Carroll and quarterback Geno Smith. Smith has not been able to replicate his Seahawks production, while Dak Prescott continues to operate at a high level for Dallas despite not getting much help from the defense. Which quarterback will have the upper hand on Monday?

Passing yards props

Dak Prescott: 258.5 (Over -111, Under -113)

Geno Smith: 233.5 (Over -113, Under -111)

Top pick: Geno Smith Under 233.5 passing yards (4.5 stars)

Even though the Cowboys have been shredded by opposing offenses, the model sees Smith throwing for just 185.2 yards in Monday's game. Smith has thrown for fewer than 200 yards in five games this season, including two of the last three contests. His consensus passing yards line is 231.5.

Passing attempts props

Dak Prescott: 35.5 (Over -108, Under -118)

Geno Smith: 32.5 (Over -105, Under -122)

Top pick: Geno Smith Under 33.5 pass attempts (4 stars)

Th model's consensus line on Smith's pass attempts is 32.5, and it projects him to air the ball out only 28 times in a potential shootout. Smith has thrown the ball 30 or more times in just four games this season, putting up 26 or less passing attempts in three of his last four games.

Passing TDs props

Dak Prescott: 1.5 (Over -187, Under +145)

Geno Smith: 1.5 (Over -114, Under -111)

Top pick: Dak Prescott Under 1.5 passing TDs (4.5 stars)

Both quarterbacks are projected to go Under 1.5 passing touchdowns according to the model. Prescott is projected for one passing score, and he's gone Under 1.5 passing touchdowns in each of his last two games after having a four-game stretch where he threw 13 total touchdowns.