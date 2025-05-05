Crystal Palace will host Nottingham Forest for a late-season English Premier League showdown on Monday. The Eagles (11-12-11) enter Monday's match with 45 points, but are looking for their first league win since April 5. The Tricky Trees (18-6-10) are fighting to secure a place in a European competition next season, but have lost three of their past four EPL fixtures. Nottingham Forest recorded a 1-0 win in the reverse fixture.

Kickoff from Selhurst Park is set for 3 p.m. ET. Crystal Palace are +125 favorites (risk $100 to win $125) in the latest Crystal Palace vs. Nottingham Forest odds from FanDuel Sportbook, while the visitors are +230 underdogs. A draw is priced at +230, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than six years. In 2023, he was profitable across multiple leagues for SportsLine subscribers, including the Champions League, English Premier League, Europa League, FA Cup, and more. He also finished 2022 as SportsLine's No. 1 soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players.

Here are Sutton's top EPL picks and predictions for Crystal Palace vs. Nottingham Forest on Monday:

Under 2.5 goals (-116 at FanDuel)

Nottingham Forest have struggled in the attacking third in recent weeks, scoring one or fewer goals in four of their last five league games. Crystal Palace haven't fared much better, failing to score in two of their past three matches in the Premier League.

"Nottingham Forest secured a 1-0 win in the reverse fixture, and I expect we'll see another cagey affair on Monday," Sutton told SportsLine. "Under 2.5 goals have been scored in each of the last six meetings between these teams, and Nottingham Forest have been shut out in three of their last four matches across all competitions."

Chris Wood to score or assist (+175 at FanDuel)

Chris Wood has been spectacular for the Tricky Trees this season. Wood ranks fourth in the Premier League with 19 goals and has recorded a goal or an assist in three of his last four away fixtures.

"Wood has 19 goals and three assists across 32 matches in league play, including the lone goal in Nottingham Forest's 1-0 win in the reverse fixture," Sutton pointed out. "Crystal Palace have conceded 47 goals this season, and at +175 odds, I feel like we're getting great value with Wood to score or assist in what feels like a must-win for Forest."

