Crystal Palace vs. Rayo Vallecano prediction, odds, expert picks for UEFA Conference League final Wednesday

The English Premier League's Crystal Palace face Rayo Vallecano of Spain's La Liga in the UEFA Conference League final on Wednesday at Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany. Palace cruised past Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk 5-2 on aggregate in the semifinals, while Vallecano beat French Ligue 1's Strasbourg 1-0 in both legs to advance. The winner of the third-tier European tournament automatically qualifies for the 2026-27 UEFA Europa League league phase. This would be the first European trophy for Palace, while the Spaniards are seeking their first major title in any competition. You can see Crystal Palace face Rayo Vallecano only on Paramount+.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET. Palace are -110 favorites on the 90-minute money line (wager $110 to win $100) in the latest Crystal Palace vs. Rayo Vallecano odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Vallecano are +320 underdogs (wager $100 to win $320) and a draw is priced at +250. The total for match goals is set at 2.5 (Over +110, Under -140). Before you lock in your wagers on the UEFA Conference League or Crystal Palace vs. Rayo Vallecano, make sure you see what SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer is wagering for the contest.

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Eimer finished 2023 as SportsLine's No. 1 soccer expert, posting a 248-234-12 record (+25.93 units) on SportsLine article picks. Eimer has been red-hot in 2026, posting a profit in multiple leagues, including the Premier League, Champions League, La Liga and more. Anyone following his soccer betting picks could see huge returns at sportsbooks and on betting apps.

Here are Eimer's best bets and analysis for Crystal Palace vs. Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday, May 27.

Crystal Palace vs. Rayo Vallecano best bets

Crystal Palace Over 1.5 team total (+110, 1 unit)

Ismaila Sarr to score or assist (+125, 1 unit)



Will Oliver Glasner get his fairy tale ending?

This will be the last match coached by beloved and somewhat controversial manager Oliver Glasner, who will be leaving Crystal Palace at the end of this season. Many fans are rooting for him to get his fairy tale ending by bringing home a piece of silverware, even though the season as a whole was pretty sub-par.

Crystal Palace ended the season in pretty rough form, but this is a team that has really banded together during this Conference League campaign, with their sights on qualifying for the Europa League through this match.

While Rayo Vallecano are a competent side, I believe that this Palace club, led by Jean-Philippe Mateta, and more importantly Ismaila Sarr, will have what it takes to get a thrilling victory against their Spanish opponent in Leipzig.

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Ismaila Sarr's impressive UEFA form

During the regular season, Mateta was the star for Crystal Palace as the forward put up 12 goals over this campaign, three more than any other player on the team. The pretty bizarre thing we've seen, however, is the shift of focus on the "star" during their Conference League campaign.

Mateta has only one goal in his 11 Conference League matches played as he has taken a back seat to Senegal midfielder Ismaila Sarr. Sarr put up an impressive nine goals in his 11 starts for the club during the Conference League. He's been in scorching form this season, and I see no reason not to back him again against a Vallecano side that will struggle with the speed he brings to this club on the counter-attack.

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