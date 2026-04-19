West Ham are looking to stay in the safety zone when they visit Selhurst Park on Monday to face Crystal Palace English Premier League play in Matchweek 33. The Hammers (8-8-16) are two points clear of the relegation zone after an emphatic 4-0 victory against Wolves in their last game on April 10. Palace (11-9-11) are 13th in the Premier League table and beat Newcastle 2-1 in their last league match April 12.

Kickoff in London is set for 3 p.m. ET. Crystal Palace are +140 home favorites on the money line (wager $100 to win $140) in the latest Crystal Palace vs. West Ham odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. West Ham are +205 underdogs, and a draw is priced at +230. The total for match goals is 2.5 (Over -115, Under -110). Check out the SportsLine Projection Model picks for more on the Premier League and Crystal Palace vs. West Ham, and make sure you see what SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green is betting for the match.

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After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including Euro qualifying (+6.30 units), EFL Cup (+4.47), FA Cup (+3.07) and Champions League (+3.05), among others. Anyone who follows him could be way up.

Here are Green's best bets, prop bets, and analysis for Crystal Palace vs. West Ham on Monday, April 120.

Crystal Palace vs. West Ham best bets

West Ham Draw No Bet (+120, 1 unit)

Both Teams to Score (-136, 0.5 units)

West Ham will resume their battle for Premier League survival when they take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Monday.

The Hammers moved out of the relegation zone for the first time since early December after thrashing Wolves 4-0 in their last game. However, they're only two points clear of relegation rivals Tottenham Hotspur, so they need to keep momentum going.

They will face a stern test of their mettle against a resurgent Crystal Palace, who have won three of their last five league games. The Eagles have an excellent record against West Ham in recent years, but a lack of motivation may cause them to struggle in this game.

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Eagles may be distracted by European campaign

Crystal Palace's season was in danger of spiraling out of control in February. The Eagles were on a 12-game winless streak, and they had just sold captain Marc Guehi to Man City.

Manager Oliver Glasner also announced that he would leave at the end of the season, while star striker Jean-Philippe Mateta only missed out on a move to AC Milan after failing a medical.

However, the Eagles deserve credit for turning things around. They beat Brighton 1-0 on Feb. 8, and they've been on an upward curve since then.

Palace secured an impressive 2-1 home win against Newcastle last weekend. That put them on 42 points for the season, so they're safe from any relegation danger.

The Eagles are 13th in the table but have seven games left to play this season, whereas the teams above them only have six matches remaining. They're only six points behind Chelsea, who are sixth, so Palace could qualify for a European competition next season.

Yet they may be distracted by their current Europa Conference League campaign. The Eagles wrapped up a 4-2 aggregate win against Fiorentina in the quarterfinals on Thursday, and they're now looking forward to facing Shakhtar Donetsk in the semifinals on April 20.

The players could be tired after traveling to Italy this week. They lost 2-1 in the second leg in Florence, but that didn't matter, as they won the first leg 3-0 in London the previous week.

They're in good form, with just two defeats in their last 11 games in all competitions, but they won't be as motivated as West Ham's players for this game.

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Crystal Palace dominate the head-to-heads

Crystal Palace have dominated West Ham in recent years. They've picked up five wins, one draw and just one defeat from their last seven games against the Hammers.

Earlier this season, goals from Mateta and Tyrick Mitchell earned Palace a 2-1 away win against West Ham. However, West Ham have improved since then.

The Hammers have secured four wins and three draws from their last 10 matches. Only six Premier League teams - Man City, Arsenal, Man Utd, Bournemouth, Liverpool, and Brighton - have picked up more points in that time.

They should also be full of confidence after thumping Wolves 4-0 last time out. Defender Konstantinos Mavropanos and striker Taty Castellanos both scored twice in that game.

Castellanos has scored five goals in 16 games since joining the club in January. Wingers Crysencio Summerville and Jarrod Bowen are both dangerous in front of goal too, so the Hammers have a lot of firepower.

Palace have a stronger midfield than West Ham and are far more athletic, but that advantage could be negated if the Eagles are tired following their midweek trip to Florence.

West Ham haven't played since April 10, so they'll be well-rested and could pick up a crucial victory or draw in this game. They've only kept five clean sheets in 32 games this season, so they're likely to concede, but Castellanos, Summerville and Bowen should also have plenty of joy against Palace's tired defense.