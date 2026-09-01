The Milwaukee Brewers (85-53) look to rebound from a blowout defeat when they visit the Chicago Cubs (78-60) on Tuesday night at 7:40 p.m. ET at Wrigley Field. Chicago crushed Milwaukee 17-3 in the series opener on Monday, with the Cubs bouncing back in impressive fashion. Robert Gasser (4-5, 4.59 ERA) takes the mound for the Brewers, while left-hander Matthew Boyd (8-3, 3.99 ERA) starts for the Cubs. Visit our DraftKings promo code review and get $200 in bonus bets as a new user after $5+ in wagers here:

Chicago won the series opener 17-3 on Monday, taking Game 1 of this NL Central clash at Wrigley. The Cubs are -125 on the money line (risk $125 to win $100) in the latest Cubs vs. Brewers odds, with the Brewers at +108. The over/under for total runs is 10.5. Before making any Cubs vs. Brewers picks, be sure to see the Cubs vs. Brewers predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 23 of the MLB season on a sizzling 49-34 run on all top-rated MLB picks at betting sites. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its picks at MLB betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Cubs vs. Brewers and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Cubs vs. Brewers:

Cubs vs. Brewers money line Cubs -125, Brewers +108 Cubs vs. Brewers over/under 10.5 runs Cubs vs. Brewers run line Cubs -1.5 (+155) Cubs vs. Brewers picks See picks at SportsLine Cubs vs. Brewers streaming Fubo (Try for free)

New to sports trading? Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $25 trading bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Top Cubs vs. Brewers predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Cubs vs. Brewers, the model is going Under 10.5 combined runs for the best betting apps. The over/under line moved from 10 to 10.5 on public action following Monday's 20-run opener. In the Brewers' last series, two of the last three games went Under the total.

SportsLine's model projects 2.0 total bases or more for Jackson Chourio and Jake Bauers. The Brewers, meanwhile, are projected to get 1.7 total bases or more from just Seiya Suzuki and Pete Crow-Armstrong. The model projects just 9.7 total runs and fades the inflated number and hits 60% of the time. Get the Cubs vs. Brewers money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Cubs vs. Brewers picks

After simulating every pitch of Cubs vs. Brewers 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Cubs vs. Brewers, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.