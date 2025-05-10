Two of the top teams in the National League square off Saturday as the NL Central-leading Chicago Cubs (22-17) visit the NL East-leading New York Mets (25-14) at Citi Field. The Mets took the first of this three-game set Friday 7-2 behind six strong innings from Clay Holmes as well as homers from Francisco Lindor, Juan Soto, Brett Baty and Jeff McNeil.

The Mets send Tylor Megill to the mound, while the Cubs will have a bullpen day, with Brad Keller getting the start after making 15 relief appearances this season. There isn't a strikeout prop available for Keller at FanDuel Sportsbook, but there is for Megill, whose strikeout prop is set at 5.5, with the Over at -122 and Under at -104.

Unsurprisingly, Pete Alonso, who has nine homers this year, is the favorite to homer this game at +285. Next up is Soto, who is +330 after homering three times in his last two games. Lindor is +400, followed by Mark Vientos at +420, and Kyle Tucker is the favored Cubs player to go yard at +430.

The Mets are -153 favorites (wager $153 to win $100) in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, while the Cubs are +128 (wager $100 to win $128) underdogs. The total is 8.5, with the Under at -101 and the Over at -119.

Here are the SportsLine model's projections for Cubs-Mets on Saturday.

CHICAGO CUBS at NEW YORK METS | 5/10 | 7:10 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Cubs +128

Chicago wins in 46% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Run line

Pick: Cubs +1.5 (-161)

Chicago covers in 67% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Over 8.5

The Over hits in 66% of simulations

Projected score: Mets 5.3, Cubs 5.1