A divisional battle in the NL Central will take place on 'Sunday Night Baseball' as the Cincinnati Reds visit the Chicago Cubs. This is the rubber match of a high-scoring series as Cincinnati (64-72) took Friday's contest 10-8 before Chicago (77-59) took Saturday's matchup 17-5. Both teams have 4-6 records over their last 10 games. Chase Burns (14-3, 2.77 ERA) will take the mound for the Reds, while the Cubs counter with Shota Imanaga (8-9, 3.78 ERA). Visit our DraftKings promo code review to see their latest offers and get started. Claim the latest DraftKings new user offer here, and get $200 in bonus bets with a $5+ wager:

First pitch is at 7:20 p.m. ET from Wrigley Field in Chicago. The Cubs lead the season series with a 7-2 record. The latest Reds vs. Cubs odds list Chicago as the -156 favorite (risk $156 to win $100), with Cincy at +140. The over/under is at 9.5. Before making any Cubs vs. Reds picks or MLB predictions, be sure to see the 'Sunday Night Baseball' predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and entered Week 23 of the MLB season on a sizzling 49-34 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

New to sports trading? Visit our Kalshi promo code review to see their latest offers and get started. Use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus when you trade $25 here:

Now, the model has set its sights on Reds vs. Cubs and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Cubs vs. Reds:

Reds vs. Cubs money line Cubs -156, Reds +140 Reds vs. Cubs over/under 9.5 runs Reds vs. Cubs run line Cubs -1.5 (+124) Reds vs. Cubs picks See picks at SportsLine Reds vs. Cubs streaming Fubo (try for free)

Top Cubs vs. Reds predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Reds vs. Cubs, the model is going Under 9.5 total runs in over/under sports betting. Burns has been one of the best pitchers in baseball all year. He ranks second in the NL in both wins and win-loss percentage, with top six rankings in K/9 and hits allowed per 9 IP. Meanwhile, Imanaga has nearly been unhittable against the Reds, as current Cincy batters are hitting just .172 (11 for 64) off him.

Even with a couple of high-scoring games to start this series, the recent history of this matchup has leaned under. Over their last 19 meetings, the Under is 11-7-1, as Games 1 and 2 appear to be outliers. The model projects both of the starting pitchers to allow fewer than 2.50 earned runs, on average, as after 10,000 sims the model calls for 9.0 combined runs. Get the Cubs vs. Reds money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Reds vs. Cubs picks

After simulating every pitch of Cubs vs. Reds 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Reds vs. Cubs, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.