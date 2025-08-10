Two National League Central rivals do battle on ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball at 4:10 p.m. ET when the St. Louis Cardinals host the Chicago Cubs. Chicago sits in second place in the NL Central and holds the top Wild Card spot in the National League while the Cardinals are .500 and 4.5 games back of the third and final Wild Card position. The Cardinals won 5-0 on Friday before the Cubs won 9-1 Saturday, meaning Sunday's winner will take the series.

Sunday features a great pitching matchup with Shota Imanaga (8-4, 3.12 ERA) starting for the Cubs while the Cardinals turn to Sonny Gray (10-5, 4.21 ERA). Imanaga is coming off 6.1 innings of one-run ball against the Cincinnati Reds while Gray allowed just one run in seven innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers in his last start.

The Cubs are -119 money-line favorites (wager $119 to win $100) according to latest SportsLine consensus odds and the Cardinals are -101 on the money line (wager $101 to win $100). The total for runs scored is set at 7.5 runs, with the Over -109 and Under priced at -111.

Angelo Magliocca, also known as "Amags," is a regular contributor to The Early Edge and CBS Sports HQ, is a seasoned MLB handicapper up 123.5 units over the last three MLB seasons. He's put together a same-game parlay for Sunday Night Baseball that includes Gray and two other legs.

Sunday Night Baseball Same-Game Parlay: +252 (0.5 units)

Under 9 runs

Sonny Gray 5+ Ks

Cardinals ML

Starting off tonight, I want to mention that there is potential rain and bad weather in the forecast in St. Louis. The rain may hold off and we'll get lucky, but with it being a Sunday night game, this is a tough spot to have some rain where the game would likely be delayed instead of postponed.

Sonny Gray (10-5, 4.21 ERA) has been better at home this year with a 7-2 record and 3.52 ERA, plus he's coming off a stellar seven inning, one-run performance in Los Angeles against a potent Dodgers lineup. He allowed one hit that night, and against a Cubs lineup that broke out yesterday but has been rather stagnant of late, I could see Gray pitching well here. Also, the Cardinals are set up for a bounce-back game here behind their ace in the rubber match after losing big last night 9-1, but winning on Friday. With the home team being the underdog here to come away with the win, I'm finding value in backing the Cardinals in this spot behind Gray.

Along with the Cardinals to win, I'm taking Gray for an alternate strikeout line of 5+ here; a number he's hit in 10 of 11 starts since the beginning of June. While the Cubs have some incredibly potent left-handed hitters, Gray's strikeout rate against lefties is pushing 29% this year, far higher than when he faces a righty. Being a heavy favorite to complete six innings, I'm adding in the 5+ strikeouts line to this parlay, a number Gray projects to go well Over tonight. The Cubs may not be a strikeout-heavy team, but they do have five or six hitters that are susceptible to whiffs on breaking pitching such as the slider and sweeper, which Gray will likely lean on in two-strike counts.

Lastly, I have this game projecting just Over seven runs, and we'll play the Under 9 here where a 10th run would need to be scored to beat us. We saw it last time out, but I believe Shota Imanaga is trending in the right direction and I spoke about Gray's success at home earlier. Both should play a role here. Furthermore, both bullpens should be ready after yesterday's blowout, and with playoff implications on the line, especially for Chicago, I see this being more of a defensive and pitching battle.